Amit Mitra states Britannia Industries’ strong dedication to West Bengal

In Short:

Britannia Industries’ Kolkata plant fate is uncertain, but Amit Mitra assures biscuit maker’s commitment to West Bengal. Despite VRS acceptance by permanent workers, Mitra states that Britannia will continue expanding business in the state. Executive Vice-Chairman Varun Berry assured that the company will strengthen its presence in Bengal, with the registered office remaining in Kolkata. Mitra refutes claims of Britannia leaving Bengal, highlighting the company’s significant presence in the state.

Britannia Industries reaffirms commitment to West Bengal

Amid uncertainties surrounding the Kolkata plant of **Britannia Industries**, Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to the West Bengal Chief Minister, provided reassurance on Tuesday that the biscuit maker is dedicated to the State.

Positive Communication

During a media conference at Nabanna, the State secretariat, Mitra revealed that he had a conversation with **Varun Berry**, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia Industries, who confirmed the company’s unwavering commitment to the State. Despite Berry’s current international travel, he expressed his commitment to strengthening their presence in West Bengal upon his return.

Recent Developments

In a recent stock exchange filing, Britannia announced that all permanent workers at their factory in Kolkata’s Taratala have accepted a voluntary retirement scheme, with discussions also underway for contractual workers. This news has raised concerns about the future of the longstanding factory.

Reassurance from Britannia

Dismissing reports of Britannia leaving Bengal, Mitra emphasized that the company continues to produce products worth over ₹1,000 crore from the State through franchisees. West Bengal holds significant importance as one of the biggest markets for Britannia, and Mitra confirmed that the company’s registered office will remain in Kolkata.