iD Fresh Food ventures into new markets

In Short:

iD Fresh Food, a natural food product manufacturer, is expanding its presence in India by entering 11 cities across six states, including tier 2 and 3 markets. This move is to meet the growing consumer demand. The company aims to continue innovating and delivering excellent products to become a market leader in these regions within 12 to 18 months. They also plan to enter the packaged spices segment.

iD Fresh Food Expands Presence Across India

iD Fresh Food, a natural food product manufacturer, is taking a big leap by expanding its presence across India to meet the growing consumer demand. The company is now venturing into 11 cities, including tier 2 and tier 3 markets, across six states. This strategic move aims to bring their high-quality products closer to more people.

Expanding to New Cities

The cities where iD Fresh Food will now be available include Goa, Indore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Dehradun, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bhopal. This expansion not only marks a significant milestone for the company but also opens up exciting opportunities for more consumers to enjoy their products.

Focus on Innovation and Growth

Rajat Diwekar, EO (India) at iD Fresh Food, stated that the expansion to 11 cities is just the beginning. Innovation will continue to be a key driver of growth for the company in local and international markets. With a revenue of around ₹500 crore in FY23 and doubling sales, iD Fresh Food is on a path of rapid expansion and success.

Company’s Vision and Market Leadership

PC Musthafa, Global CEO and Co-founder of iD Fresh Food, emphasized that the company’s main focus remains on delivering world-class products that are accessible to everyone. He envisions iD Fresh Food becoming the market leader in these newly-entered regions within the next 12 to 18 months, showcasing their commitment to excellence.

Founded in 2006 by PC Mustafa and his cousins, iD Fresh Food started in a small kitchen in Bengaluru, making idli and dosa batter. With a total funding of over $119M and recent funding rounds, the company is now eyeing the packaged spices segment and is determined to make spices a ₹100-crore business in the coming years.