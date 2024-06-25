EMA Approves Biocon Biologics to Produce Biosimilar Bevacizumab

In Short:

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has gotten approval from the European Medicines Agency to produce biosimilar Bevacizumab, a cancer treatment drug. The approval will help in meeting the needs of patients in Europe. The company’s manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Malaysia have received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certificates of Compliance. GMP ensures medicines are produced to a minimum standard. The facility was previously approved to manufacture biosimilar Trastuzumab.

Exciting News from **Biocon Biologics**!

Great news for cancer patients in Europe! **Biocon Biologics**, a leading global biosimilars company and subsidiary of **Biocon Ltd**, has just received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to manufacture biosimilar Bevacizumab, a targeted cancer drug treatment. This approval was granted for their new state-of-the-art multi-product monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance facility located in Bengaluru.

Capacity Boost for Patient Needs

This approval marks a significant milestone for **Biocon Biologics**, as it will allow them to address the growing needs of patients across European markets. The company also proudly announced that EMA has renewed their Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certificates of Compliance for their facilities in Bengaluru and Malaysia after successful routine inspections.

Ensuring Quality Standards

Good Manufacturing Practice is crucial in ensuring the quality and safety of medicines produced. The EMA conducts these inspections to ensure that manufacturers like **Biocon Biologics** adhere to these strict standards. By meeting these requirements, the company can continue to deliver high-quality biosimilars to patients in need.

Expanding Portfolio

This latest approval adds to **Biocon Biologics**’ growing portfolio of biosimilar products. The Bengaluru facility was previously approved to manufacture biosimilar Trastuzumab in September 2022, further solidifying the company’s commitment to providing affordable and accessible treatments to patients.