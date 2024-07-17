Zydus partners with Takeda Pharma for GERD drug marketing

In Short:

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has made a deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to market a new drug called Vonoprazan in India. The drug will be sold under the brand name Vault®. Zydus has a history of offering innovative treatments for gastrointestinal issues like GERD. Vault® will provide a new option for managing GERD and other acid-related disorders in India.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Partners with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to Launch Vault® in India

Exciting news in the world of healthcare! Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has teamed up with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to introduce a cutting-edge drug, Vonoprazan, under the brand name Vault®, in the Indian market. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing innovative treatment options to patients suffering from acid peptic disorders.

Empowering Patients with New Treatment Options

Dr Sharvil Patel, the Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, shared his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “We are dedicated to providing breakthrough clinical options for patients dealing with gastrointestinal issues. Our focus has always been on offering innovative healthcare solutions, and the launch of Vault® is another step in that direction. We are thrilled to expand our range of gastro therapeutic products to better serve our patients.”

Taking on Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

GERD is a common condition that impacts many individuals in India. Zydus has been at the forefront of introducing innovative treatments for GERD, including Pantodac® (Pantoprazole), Happi® (Rabeprazole), and Ocid® (Omeprazole). The addition of Vault® (Vonoprazan) to their portfolio will offer healthcare providers a new and effective option to manage GERD and other acid peptic disorders.

This partnership reflects Zydus Lifesciences Ltd’s commitment to enhancing patient care and providing access to cutting-edge medical solutions. With nearly three decades of experience in the field, Zydus continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality healthcare to the Indian population.