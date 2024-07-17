Pratt & Whitney opens customer service center in Yelahanka

In Short:

Pratt & Whitney, an American aircraft engine manufacturer, is expanding in India with a new customer service center in Bengaluru. The facility will support operations and customer service for 68,000 engines in Canada and plans to hire 150 experts. It aims to enhance global service transformation and provide various services to airlines, OEMs, and regulatory bodies. The company has invested USD 40 million in India, growing its talent pool to over 600 employees.

Pratt & Whitney Brings Customer Service Center to Bengaluru

Exciting news alert! Pratt & Whitney, the famous American aircraft engine manufacturer, is spreading its wings to India with a brand new customer service center in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

Supporting Thousands of Engines

This new facility, which is a part of Pratt & Whitney’s India capability center, will be a hub for operations and customer service for the whopping 68,000 engines in Canada. The company is all set to recruit 150 aerospace experts and engineers for this expansion.

Words from the Wise

Nivine Kallab, Vice President of Customer Programs at Pratt & Whitney Canada, shared, “We are using the talent in India to enhance our product reliability and customer service. It’s an exciting step forward for us!”

Services Galore

The Customer Service Center in Yelahanka will cater to a wide range of services including maintenance, repair, and operations support, spare part management, engine leasing, and more for clients ranging from global airlines to small operators.

Focus on Excellence

Sandeep Sharma, director of India Capability Center at Pratt & Whitney, highlighted, “Our aim is to deliver top-notch service and operational excellence with this Customer Service Center.”

Investment and Growth

This customer service initiative is part of Pratt & Whitney’s USD 40 million investment in India. With plans to expand their talent pool to over 700 employees by year end from the current 600, the company is eyeing further growth to 1000 employees within the next 2-3 years.

Connecting with India

This leading aircraft engine manufacturer provides engines for various Indian carriers like IndiGo, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, and even the Indian Air Force’s C-295 aircraft. The new center in Bengaluru will be an integral part of Pratt & Whitney’s existing operations in India.