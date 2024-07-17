Pocket FM is now reaching audiences in Europe and Latin America.

In Short:

The Expansion of Pocket FM Globally

Exciting news alert! The popular audio series platform Pocket FM is spreading its wings across the globe into Europe and Latin America. That’s right! Rohan Nayak, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket FM, spilled the beans to businessline. But that’s not all, folks. The platform is also dipping its toes into Spanish content with pilots running in the US.

Embracing Diversity and Culture

Pocket FM isn’t just about entertainment, it’s about celebrating diversity. With a focus on short-form episodic audio entertainment, Pocket FM caters perfectly to the busy lives of Indians. Whether you’re commuting to work, hitting the gym, or just chilling at home, Pocket FM has something for everyone. Plus, they prioritize regional content, making sure that all of India can vibe with the stories and voices on the platform. No one gets left behind!

The Recipe for Success

What’s the secret behind Pocket FM’s success? It’s simple – high-quality, original content in multiple languages. With a growing catalogue of over 2,00,000 audio series and a community of 250,000 writers crafting content for 3,000 series, Pocket FM is taking the audio entertainment world by storm. Drama, suspense, romance, and science fiction – you name it, they’ve got it all!

The US Market Frenzy

But wait, there’s more! Pocket FM has struck gold in the US market by tailoring its content to American audiences. The American Midwest, especially the 15-25-year-old crowd, can’t get enough of Pocket FM. From Texas to California, New York to Florida, Pocket FM is making waves and capturing hearts. Sci-fi and fantasy are the flavors of choice in the US, and Pocket FM is serving them up hot!

The Freemium Magic

Pocket FM’s hit series like Insta Millionaire and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha have raked in millions in revenues and catapulted the platform to success. With annual revenues soaring to $160 million, Pocket FM is on fire. And guess what? More than 70% of its revenues come from international markets, with the US leading the charge.

The AI Revolution

To top it all off, Pocket FM has teamed up with AI powerhouse ElevenLabs to revolutionize the way writers create content. With over 5000 AI Audio Series and a cool $200 million in venture capital, Pocket FM is unstoppable. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of Pocket FM and experience a whole new level of audio entertainment!