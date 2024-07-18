byteXL secures $5.9 million in Series-A funding.

In Short:

Edtech startup byteXL has received $5.9 million in funding to expand its team, enhance existing products, and develop new digital tools. The goal is to partner with more colleges and universities to equip young engineers with the latest skills and technologies. Collaborating with Microsoft, byteXL introduced a new B.Tech course in AI and Machine Learning to meet industry demands and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

ByteXL Raises $5.9 Million in Series A Funding

An exciting development in the world of education technology! byteXL, a rising star in the industry, has secured $5.9 million in Series A funding. The investment was led by Kalaari Capital and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Expanding Possibilities

With this new injection of funds, byteXL is gearing up to take things to the next level. The company plans to grow its team to better support its expanding operations. Additionally, they are focused on improving their existing products and developing new digital tools and technologies to enhance their offerings.

Forging Partnerships

One of the key areas where byteXL aims to make an impact is through partnerships with colleges and universities across the country. As Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-Founder of byteXL, explains, “We will also forge partnerships with more colleges and universities across the country.” This strategic move will help them reach more students and make a bigger impact in the education space.

Bridging the Gap

ByteXL is not just focused on teaching coding. The funding they have received will enable them to equip young engineers with the latest skills and technologies, helping bridge the gap between academia and industry. This will allow them to better prepare students for the demands of the workforce.

Impactful Collaborations

ByteXL has already made significant strides in the education sector, collaborating with over 26 colleges and universities to provide training in the latest software technologies to more than one lakh students. This has led to improved placement rates and increased student enrollment for their partner institutions.

Future Innovations

In an exciting development, byteXL recently partnered with Microsoft to introduce a new B.Tech CSE course in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This course is designed to meet current industry demands and further solidify byteXL’s position as a leader in the edtech space.

With this latest funding round, byteXL is poised to make even greater strides in the world of education technology. We can’t wait to see what they have in store next!