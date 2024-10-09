Zee Panel Clears Goenka and Subhash Chandra of Any Wrongdoing

The Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) of ZEE Entertainment found no irregularities in the company’s operations. Transactions reviewed were normal and didn’t harm the company or its shareholders. Although SEBI barred Goenka and his father from holding director positions while investigating related allegations, the IIC concluded no further action is needed. ZEE is advised to resolve pending SEBI matters promptly.

Independent Investigation Clears **ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd** of Irregularities

In a recent update that brings a sigh of relief to stakeholders, an **Independent Investigation Committee (IIC)** set up by the Board of Directors of **ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE)** has officially determined that there are no irregularities in the company’s operations.

Committee Findings: A Clear Path Ahead

According to a press release, the IIC stressed that the scrutinized transactions “did not adversely affect the Company or its shareholders.” It affirmed that these transactions were merely part of the company’s regular business activities, with no significant irregularities detected during their review.

Recent Regulatory Decisions

On **August 14, 2023**, **SEBI** issued an order stating that **Goenka**, along with his father **Subhash Chandra**, is temporarily barred from holding the position of a Director or Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) within **ZEEL** or any of its subsidiaries. This ruling comes as SEBI continues its investigation into allegations involving the appropriation of **Zee’s** fixed deposits by **Yes Bank**, allegedly used to offset loans related to the **Essel Group**.

Meet the Committee

The committee, led by **Justice Dr. Satish Chandra**, a former Judge from the **Hon’ble High Court of Allahabad**, comprised two esteemed independent directors from **ZEE**—**Uttam Prakash Agarwal**, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and **PV Ramana Murthy**, the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, who is also recognized as a lawyer, author, and expert in HR and organizational development.

Thorough Review Process

After an exhaustive verification of the company’s records, which included responses to **SEBI**, the committee noted **ZEE’s** full cooperation, highlighting that the company shared detailed responses with the regulatory authority.

No Further Actions Required

The investigation findings led the committee to conclude that the ongoing adjudication process with **SEBI** does not necessitate any further actions from the company. They noted that there was no need for additional corrective measures, policy changes, or legal interventions.

Detailed Review

Reflecting on their findings, **Justice Satish Chandra** remarked, “We have dedicated considerable time and energy to a comprehensive review of all allegations. Our thorough examination yielded no adverse or concerning outcomes regarding the company’s operations, and we have formally submitted a detailed report to the Board outlining our conclusions.”

Following the release of their findings, the Board has encouraged the company to swiftly resolve any pending matters with **SEBI** in a timely fashion.

It’s worth noting that on **February 27, 2024**, the **ZEE** Board took the important step of instituting the **IIC** to thoroughly investigate allegations set forth by regulatory authorities.