Aster DM Healthcare Introduces Advanced Intra-Operative Radiation Therapy in Whitefield Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare has launched Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT) at their Bengaluru hospital. This innovative treatment minimizes the need for multiple radiation sessions after surgery, improving cancer care. With cancer cases in India expected to rise dramatically by 2040, Aster aims to set global treatment standards, enhancing patient care and recovery times, according to Deputy Managing Director Alisha Moopen.

Aster DM Healthcare Unveils Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment

In a significant advancement for cancer care, Aster DM Healthcare has launched the **Intra-Operative Electron Radiation Therapy (IOeRT)** at the prestigious Aster International Institute of Oncology (AIIO), located within Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru. This innovative therapy has the power to minimize the necessity for multiple post-operative radiation sessions, making the journey through cancer treatment smoother for patients.

Addressing the Growing Challenge of Cancer in India

With the alarming statistic highlighted in the **GLOBOCAN report** projecting a staggering 57.5 percent increase in cancer cases in India by 2040, Aster is stepping up to set a new standard for global treatment protocols and techniques. In a recent statement, the company expressed their commitment to leading the charge in effective cancer care.

Enhancing Patient Experience with Advanced Technology

“We strive to enhance the quality of treatment for our patients while also reducing recovery time, enabling a quicker return to normal life,” said Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare. “We believe the future of healthcare hinges on the synergy of precision, efficiency, and patient comfort, and we are wholeheartedly dedicated to spearheading that transformation.”

Aster’s Expanding Network of Care

Currently, Aster proudly operates a robust network of 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 217 pharmacies (managed by **Alfaone Retail Pharmacies**), and 243 labs and patient experience centers across five states in India, reinforcing their commitment to accessible healthcare.