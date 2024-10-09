Dozee Aims to Reach Over 2,000 Hospitals Locally by 2028

Dozee, a health-tech startup, aims to expand to over 2,000 hospitals and 100,000 beds in India and the US by 2028. They currently partner with 280 hospitals. The company is launching a new AI-based product called Shravan for remote patient monitoring. Dozee plans to hire more staff and is on track for profitability by March 2025.

**Dozee** Plans Major Expansion in Health-Tech Sector

Exciting news from the world of health technology! **Dozee**, a pioneering startup renowned for its **AI-based contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM)** and **early warning system (EWS)**, has ambitious plans to extend its footprint across India. By 2028, the company aims to connect with over **2,000 hospitals** and **100,000 beds** nationwide.

Current Partnerships and Future Aspirations

At present, **Dozee** has established fruitful partnerships with nearly **280 hospitals** and oversees more than **17,000 beds** in India. But that’s just the start! The startup is eyeing international horizons too, targeting an impressive **100,000 beds** in the **U.S.** by the same deadline.

“The major hospitals in India are witnessing a growth rate of approximately **10 to 15 percent** year-on-year, making this market critical for our future expansion,” shares **Mudit Dandwate**, Co-founder & CEO of **Dozee**.

Focus on the U.S. Market

As for the United States, **Dozee** plans to concentrate on both the hospital scene and the transition care sector. Exciting times ahead!

Innovative New Product Launch

In a bid to enhance its product lineup, **Dozee** is stepping into the **B2C** space with the launch of **Shravan**, a groundbreaking clinical-grade AI-powered RPM service. This innovative service meticulously monitors vital signs, including heart rate, respiration, blood pressure, and sleep patterns.

Built on state-of-the-art **AI-powered Ballistocardiography**, the system harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze various biomarkers. It provides timely alerts for any significant deviations, which can dramatically reduce health emergencies and facilitate timely medical interventions.

Future Plans and Growth Strategy

“We are gearing up to raise funds in the next **6 to 9 months**, primarily aimed at supporting our ambitious expansion goals and initiatives tied to **Shravan**,” Mudit explained.

Addressing rumors regarding potential layoffs, he firmly denied such claims, stating, “We are actively hiring and significantly increasing our investments in health AI and global expansion.” Over the last six months, **Dozee** has maintained a workforce of around **250 to 280 employees** and has added **30** new members during this time. Mudit confirmed plans to bolster this further with an additional **30 to 40 recruits by December 2024**.

Manufacturing and Future Profitability

Notably, about **70 percent** of **Dozee**’s products are manufactured in **Bommasandra, Bengaluru**, while essential microprocessors are imported from **Taiwan, Singapore**, and the **U.S.** Since its inception in **2015**, the company is charting a course towards profitability, which it aims to achieve by the end of **March 2025**.