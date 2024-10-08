Essar’s Stanlow Facility Set to Become World’s First Green Refinery

Essar Energy Transition (EET) plans to transform the Stanlow facility in the UK into the world’s first decarbonized green refinery, using blue hydrogen for power and heating. With a $650 million investment, the HyNet project aims to cut carbon emissions by 95% and reduce regional emissions significantly. The UK government supports related carbon capture projects, investing £21.7 billion over 25 years.

Essar Energy Transition’s Ambitious Green Vision

Exciting news is brewing in the heart of the UK! **Essar Energy Transition (EET)** is set to transform the **Stanlow facility** into the world’s very first decarbonized green refinery. This groundbreaking initiative aims to harness **blue hydrogen** to power its heating and energy needs, as revealed by **Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia** on Tuesday.

HyNet Project: A Revolutionary Step Forward

The innovative **HyNet project** has recently secured a substantial investment of **$650 million** in financing. During the **FT’s Energy Transition Summit India**, Ruia shared that in its first phase, the project will generate **350 megawatts (MW)** of blue hydrogen, with a boosted capacity of **1 gigawatt (GW)** slated for the second phase.

A Bold Commitment to Decarbonization

Ruia emphasized the significance of this initiative, saying, “We are committed to making **Stanlow** the world’s first decarbonized green refinery. Our goal is to cut down **95%** of the carbon dioxide emissions generated during the refining of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel.”

With a whopping **$1.2 billion** investment over the next five years, **EET Fuels** strives to eliminate 95% of its emissions by 2030. This ambitious plan focuses on enhancing energy efficiency, employing carbon capture technology, and switching fuels, which is expected to contribute to a **12.5% reduction** in the overall carbon emissions of the **North West** region.

Blue Hydrogen: The Game Changer

The integration of blue hydrogen in the refining process could lead to the elimination of **up to 2.5 million tonnes of CO2**, which is akin to removing **1.1 million cars** from the highways. Ruia proudly stated, “This will mark the first global usage of hydrogen for heating and power in a refinery.”

Government Support for Green Initiatives

Just last week, the UK government unveiled a monumental funding package of **£21.7 billion** over the next 25 years to facilitate the construction of two key carbon capture clusters in **northern England**. This initiative will support the large-scale blue hydrogen projects at the **HyNet hub** in **Merseyside** and the **East Coast Cluster hubs** in **Teesside**. The plan aims to securely store more than **8.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide** annually beneath the **Irish Sea** and **North Sea**.

As the **HyNet project** takes shape, **EET** is leading the charge toward a sustainable future!