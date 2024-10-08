JCB India Unveils Fuel-Efficient Tracked Excavator Model

In Short:

JCB India launched the JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master Tracked Excavator, highlighting its fuel efficiency and performance. This model reduces fuel consumption by 14% and can save customers up to ₹2.9 lakh yearly. It features advanced hydraulics, real-time fuel data, increased productivity, and an auto-engine idle stop. CEO Deepak Shetty emphasized its role in boosting profitability and supporting environmental goals.

<div id="content-body-68732464" itemprop="articleBody"> <p><strong>JCB India</strong>, a front-runner in the earthmoving and construction equipment sector, recently showcased a remarkable addition to its lineup: the <strong>JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master Tracked Excavator</strong>. This exciting launch took place at their state-of-the-art factory in Pune on Tuesday and aims to cater to both local and global markets. This new machine doesn’t just promise better performance; it’s setting a new standard in fuel efficiency!</p> <h2>Fuel Efficiency Redefined</h2> <p>The <strong>JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master</strong> has been smartly designed to cut fuel consumption by an impressive <strong>14%</strong> compared to previous models. After extensive testing in some of India’s toughest operating conditions, this excavator proves to be a cost-saving hero for customers, delivering great savings in operational costs.</p> <h2>Innovative Features for Cutting-Edge Performance</h2> <p><strong>What really sets this machine apart?</strong> For starters, its optimised hydraulics, powered by <strong>JCB’s Intelliflow Hydraulics</strong> technology, not only boosts fuel efficiency but also gives users access to real-time fuel consumption data through an user-friendly onboard interface and the innovative <strong>LiveLink</strong> remote monitoring solution. Customers can expect to save as much as <strong>₹2.9 lakh per year</strong> thanks to these advancements. Plus, the new auto-engine long idle stop feature means less fuel wasted during those unavoidable waiting times.</p> <h2>Increased Productivity & Enhanced Comfort</h2> <p>The excavator does not skimp on performance, boasting a <strong>5% increase in productivity</strong> along with a handy power boost function for tackling those tougher jobs. With a quieter engine compartment, operators can enjoy a more comfortable and less tiring working environment. Built to withstand the demands of heavy-duty tasks, such as rock breaking, this machine is ready for action. And let’s not forget the added <strong>LED lights</strong>, which brighten up work areas with both efficiency and durability.</p> <h2>Setting New Standards in Construction Equipment</h2> <p>With all these next-level features, the <strong>JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master</strong> is well-equipped to redefine operational efficiency while delivering superior performance.</p> <h5 class="sub_head">Enhancing Profitability</h5> <p>During the launch event, <strong>Deepak Shetty</strong>, CEO and Managing Director of <strong>JCB India</strong>, highlighted the importance of innovation, stating, “Innovation has been the cornerstone of our operations in India for over four decades. This new machine has been engineered to enhance the profitability of our customers through a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 14 percent. It will lead to a better return on their investments in today’s competitive working environment.”</p> <p>Shetty went on to emphasize, “At JCB, the customer is at the center of all our efforts. Through technology, this new machine will help mitigate the impact of rising fuel costs. The <strong>JCB NXT 215 LC Fuel Master</strong> will be a trusted partner for our customers who are playing a vital role in our nation’s journey towards building world-class infrastructure. This fuel saving initiative aligns perfectly with the Government’s focus on reducing fossil fuel dependence, contributing positively to both our economy and the environment.”</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

