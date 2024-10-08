Tata Communications and Palo Alto Networks Team Up for Cloud Security

Tata Communications is partnering with Palo Alto Networks to enhance cybersecurity solutions for global enterprises. This collaboration combines Palo Alto’s technologies with Tata’s network and cloud security expertise. They aim to address evolving cyber threats by offering services like threat detection and incident response. The partnership focuses on cloud security and a unified platform to simplify security management for customers.

Tata Communications Joins Forces with Palo Alto Networks

Tata Communications is making headlines with its exciting new collaboration with Palo Alto Networks, a leader in the cybersecurity realm. This partnership aims to roll out advanced cybersecurity solutions designed for businesses around the world.

Combining Expertise to Tackle Cyber Threats

The duo plans to merge Palo Alto Networks’ cutting-edge technologies with Tata Communications’ comprehensive digital solutions and expert knowledge in network and cloud security. Together, they’ll address the constantly changing cyber threat landscape, offering enhancements in areas like cyber threat detection, response, security assessments, and consulting services.

A Partnership that Grows Stronger

“We’ve had a wonderful partnership with Tata Communications for quite some time. About 1.5 years ago, they expressed a desire to elevate our collaboration to a strategic level. The goal is to leverage our technology to meet customer expectations,” shared Michelle Saw, VP of GTM and Ecosystems, JAPAC at Palo Alto Networks. “It’s a fantastic partnership that combines leading talents in the network and cybersecurity spaces.”

A Reach Beyond Borders

Michelle pointed out Tata Communications’ extensive global footprint, particularly in regions such as India and America, reflecting their ambition to make this collaboration a worldwide effort. “We aim to establish a unified go-to-market strategy, focusing on strong sectors like government, BFSI, and manufacturing, where we already have a significant presence,” she added.

Focus on the Fast-Growing Indian Market

With India being a vibrant market for Palo Alto Networks, Michelle noted, “We’ve seen tremendous growth here over the last 12 to 18 months and will continue to invest throughout the JAPAC region.”

Building a Resilient Security Framework

This partnership is all about fulfilling the needs of organizations by providing a comprehensive cloud and cybersecurity service framework. This will include features like advanced threat hunting, swift incident response, and robust compliance capabilities.

Navigating New Security Challenges

As companies increasingly migrate to cloud-based solutions, new security challenges, such as unauthorized access and diminished visibility, arise. The Palo Alto Networks Precision AI platform integrates various Security Operations Centre (SOC) tools, like SIEM and XDR, to streamline security management.

Adopting a Platform-Centric Cybersecurity Approach

Vaibhav Dutta, Associate Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity Products & Services at Tata Communications, remarks, “Businesses need a platform-centric approach to cybersecurity as attack surfaces expand and threats evolve.” He emphasizes that their digital transformation initiatives are supported globally through hyper-connected ecosystems bolstered by a security-first digital fabric.

Unified Security Solutions for Tomorrow

Through this collaboration, Tata Communications will introduce an integrated, cloud-delivered security solution featuring network security, cloud security, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) 2.0 capabilities. This will be powered by the Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform, which provides comprehensive security at the edge for end-users.

Delivering Enhanced Solutions

The partnership also promises dedicated managed services, ensuring lifecycle management of Palo Alto Networks solutions. Customers can expect rapid detection, quicker response times, and simplified security management—consolidating multiple security vendors into a single provider.

Understanding ZTNA 2.0

Lastly, ZTNA 2.0, a term introduced by Palo Alto Networks, represents a framework that ensures continuous trust verification, secure application access, and adaptive security policies based on real-time contextual data.