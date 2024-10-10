Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) honored Ratan Tata for his influential leadership that greatly benefited the brand. Tata’s acquisition of JLR in 2008 was pivotal to its success. JLR CEO Adrian Mardell expressed deep sadness at Tata’s passing at age 86, highlighting his unmatched legacy and the pride JLR feels being part of Tata’s remarkable journey.

Tribute to a Visionary: Ratan Tata

On a poignant Thursday, Jaguar Land Rover took a moment to honor the legacy of the remarkable Ratan Tata. His inspirational leadership has played a pivotal role in the success of this prestigious British brand across the globe.

A Milestone Acquisition

Back in 2008, the Mumbai-based salt-to-software conglomerate made headlines when it acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). This move has since been celebrated as a transformative moment in the company’s history.

A Heartfelt Farewell

In a heartfelt statement, JLR CEO Adrian Mardell expressed the profound sorrow felt by the entire JLR family upon the passing of Ratan Tata. “His personal achievements and legacy are truly unmatched in society, and the impact he has made on our business and brands is greater than that of any other individual,” Mardell remarked.

Leaving a Lasting Impact

Mardell reflected on Tata’s remarkable journey with JLR, noting, “It was thanks to his singular vision that Tata acquired JLR in 2008, and we owe everything we have become since then to his unwavering support and dedication.” Under Tata’s generous and trusting guidance, JLR has felt a profound sense of pride in being part of the Tata narrative.

A Final Goodbye

Sadly, Ratan Tata drew his last breath at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11:30 pm on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come. He was 86 years old.