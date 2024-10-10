Anant Badjatya Named CEO of Indofast Swap Energy by SUN Mobility

SUN Mobility has named Anant Badjatya as the CEO of Indofast Swap Energy, a venture with Indian Oil. With over 20 years in energy and automotive, he’ll spearhead efforts to create a battery-swapping network using IOCL’s 37,000 fuel stations. The goal is over 10,000 stations in 40 cities within 3 years, aiming for significant EV infrastructure by 2030.

SUN Mobility Welcomes New CEO for Indofast Swap Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Exciting news for the electric vehicle (EV) landscape! **SUN Mobility** has officially appointed **Anant Badjatya** as the new CEO of its joint venture, **Indofast Swap Energy Pvt. Ltd.** This venture is a collaboration between **Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL)** and SUN Mobility, aiming to drive innovation in battery-swapping solutions.

Experience Matters

Anant isn’t new to the game. With over 20 years of experience in the energy and automotive sectors, he previously held the position of CEO at SUN Mobility. His extensive background equips him to spearhead Indofast Energy’s ambitious vision for an extensive battery-swapping network alongside Indian Oil’s impressive infrastructure.

A Bold Vision for the Future

This joint venture has set its sights on an ambitious target: to establish over **10,000 battery-swapping stations** across **40 cities** in India within the next three years. Their ultimate goal is to create one of the largest battery-swapping infrastructure networks in the nation by the year **2030**.

On Being the Game Changer

In Anant’s own words, “We would like to be synonymous with India’s mobility revolution and a household name for **2 and 3-wheeler customers**.” This statement perfectly encapsulates the company’s forward-thinking vision and commitment to transforming the EV charging experience.

Powering Convenience

Based in **Bengaluru**, Indofast Swap Energy is set to take full advantage of **IOCL’s** extensive network of over **37,000 fuel stations** combined with **SUN Mobility’s** cutting-edge technology. The goal? To make charging electric vehicles as effortless as stopping for petrol!