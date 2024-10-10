Kellanova India Aims to Double Its Household Market Penetration

Kellanova India, previously Kelloggs India, aims to double its household reach from 40-50 million to 100 million in 3-4 years by focusing on health-conscious products. Recent growth in Kellogg’s Muesli and cornflakes segments supports this strategy. They recently announced a deal with Mars, Inc to enhance their position. The company also notes a positive trend in snack demand.

Exciting Growth Plans at Kellanova India

Kellanova India, formerly known as Kelloggs India, is on a mission to significantly enhance its presence in Indian households. The company announced its ambition to double its household penetration from an impressive 40-50 million households to a whopping 100 million in the next three to four years.

Strong Performance in Popular Products

The company is thrilled to report robust growth in its Kellogg’s Muesli portfolio, and it’s also picking up traction in the cornflakes segment. In an exciting global announcement back in August, Mars, Inc revealed a definitive agreement to acquire Kellanova, a move that promises to enhance the company’s ambitious transformation.

Leadership Insights

Prashant Peres, Managing Director of Kellanova India & South Asia, shared his enthusiasm with Businessline, stating, “Kellanova has been on a transformative journey to become the leading snacks-led company. Joining forces with Mars opens up thrilling opportunities that will help us accelerate our vision and reach our full potential even faster. We remain independent until the deal closes, so it’s business as usual for us.”

Vision for the Future

Peres elaborated on the strategy, noting, “Our household penetration is currently estimated at about 40-50 million. However, we aspire to ramp that up to 100 million households in just a few years. We believe we have a strong value proposition in health, nutrition, and convenience that will help us build an enduring business.”

Revamping Product Offerings

In recent months, Kellanova has placed significant emphasis on refreshing its product lineup. Excitingly, the household penetration of its Kellogg’s Muesli has grown by 1.5 times, with the brand tripling its growth compared to last year! The introduction of Multigrain Chocos has also blended nutrition, convenience, and taste seamlessly, contributing to a 400 basis points increase in market share over the past three months.

Pringles’ Success Story

Speaking of innovation, Pringles made its debut in India in 2015 and has since grown fantastically, building a market share exceeding 20% in the premium potato chips segment, proudly fueled by flavors tailored to Indian tastes.

Market Trends on the Rise

When asked about market demand trends, Peres mentioned that despite earlier sluggishness, there’s a noticeable uptick in consumer consumption, hinting at a robust rebound expected in the latter half of the fiscal year.