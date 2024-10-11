Good Glamm Group Finalizes Acquisition of Sirona Hygiene Brand

The Good Glamm Group has acquired Sirona Hygiene for ₹450 crore in cash, after initially investing ₹100 crore in 2022. Sirona’s founders, Deep and Mohit Bajaj, have resigned as active directors after tripling the company’s revenue in two years. The acquisition benefits Sirona’s employees through enhanced ESOP. Good Glamm CEO, Darpan Sanghvi, aims to elevate women’s wellness globally.

Big Moves in Feminine Hygiene: The Good Glamm Group Acquires Sirona Hygiene

The Good Glamm Group has just made a splash in the business world with its recent acquisition of Sirona Hygiene for a whopping ₹450 crore in an all-cash deal. This step is a significant milestone as it follows Good Glamm Group’s initial investment in the female hygiene startup back in 2022.

Building a Bright Future Together

Recapping the journey, in 2022, Good Glamm Group invested ₹100 crore into Sirona through both primary and secondary avenues, enabling earlier angel and seed investors to exit. In just 24 months, Sirona has seen its revenues triple—a testament to the brand’s growing significance in the market!

A New Chapter for the Sirona Founders

With this recent acquisition, Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, the founding duo of Sirona, have stepped back from their active roles, resigning as directors. In a noteworthy twist, the transaction also brings wonderful news to Sirona’s employees, who will benefit from accelerated ESOP vesting!

Voices from the Visionaries

In reflecting on this pivotal moment, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO of Good Glamm Group, remarked, “Deep and Mohit’s unwavering trust in our vision has been crucial for this acquisition. Together, we strive to empower women with innovative and accessible health solutions. We’re thrilled to elevate Sirona’s brand to new heights, aiming to make a meaningful difference in women’s wellness worldwide through fresh, creative solutions and products.”

Meanwhile, Deep Bajaj, Co-founder of Sirona, expressed his sentiments by saying, “From PeeBuddy, now utilized by over 3 million women, to Sirona Menstrual Cups, embraced by 4 million as an alternative to pads, we have built India’s leading D2C feminine hygiene brand. This all-cash acquisition feels like recognition for the dedication we’ve poured into this venture. Although it’s tough to say goodbye to something so dear to us, Good Glamm is the perfect partner to propel Sirona onto the global stage.”