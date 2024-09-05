Wholsum Foods, parent of Slurrp Farm, aims to double FY25 revenues

In Short:

Wholsum Foods, parent company of Slurrp Farm, aims to double its revenue to ₹168 crore in FY 25, following five years of consistent growth. The company recently launched instant noodles and millet cookies, endorsed by Anushka Sharma. With a focus on healthy, millet-based foods for children and adults, Wholsum is expanding its product range and offline distribution significantly.

<div id="content-body-68606363" itemprop="articleBody"> <h2>Wholsum Foods Sets Ambitious Goals for Growth</h2> <p><strong>Wholsum Foods</</strong>, the creative minds behind the popular brand <strong>Slurrp Farm</strong>, are gearing up for a big leap, aiming to double their revenues in FY 25. With plans to expand into exciting new categories, this start-up is sparking interest across the healthy food industry.</p> <p>Recently, they launched two innovative products: <strong>instant noodles</strong> and <strong>millet cookies</strong>. And they have some star power behind them too—none other than actress <strong>Anushka Sharma</strong> is lending her charm to the brand as an endorsement!</p> <h2>Impressive Growth Trajectory</h2> <p>In a conversation with <i>businessline</i>, <strong>Shauravi Malik</strong>, the Co-founder of Wholsum Foods, shared their inspiring growth story. “We have doubled our revenues every year in the past five years. We expect to continue with this growth momentum. We ended FY24 with revenues of about ₹80 crore. We are currently at an annualized run rate of ₹110 crore. We expect to double our revenues to about ₹168 crore in FY25,” she revealed.</p> <h2>About the Brand and Its Vision</h2> <p>Founded in 2016 by <strong>Shauravi Malik</strong> and <strong>Meghana Naryan</strong>, Slurrp Farm is on a mission to offer healthy, natural, and predominantly millet-based food options for our little ones. Their lineup boasts an impressive variety, from <strong>pancakes</strong> to <strong>pasta</strong> and <strong>cereals</strong>. In addition, the company also owns the brand <strong>Mille</strong>, which caters to health-conscious adults.</p> <h2>Riding the Wave of Health Consciousness</h2> <p>Wholsum Foods is anticipating a surge in demand for healthier food options among consumers. “India’s health food market is growing at three times the global average and is expected to reach about $30 billion by 2026, as per estimates. This presents a vast growth opportunity for brands like ours. Following the success of Slurrp Farm, we launched Mille, which seeks to put millets right at the center of adult meals,” explained Malik. Currently, the brand features about 17 products, including <strong>breakfast pancakes</strong>, <strong>high-protein pasta</strong>, and <strong>gluten-free grains</strong>, with six new products set to hit the market soon.</p> <h2>Expansion Plans in Full Swing</h2> <p>To date, the company has raised around $17 million in funding, and their products can now be found on various e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, as well as in over <strong>5,000 stores</strong> across modern and general trade. “We want to deepen our offline distribution and over the next two years will expand it to about <strong>10,000-15,000 outlets</strong>. We expect the offline channel to grow significantly for us over the next five years,” Malik added.</p> <h2>Wider Reach and Consumer-Centric Products</h2> <p>Last month, the company took a big step forward by joining the <strong>Open Network for Digital Commerce</strong>, further extending their reach to tier-1 and tier-2 cities.</p> <p>“We design our products based on the feedback of our consumers. We are committed to providing parents with options that make mealtimes not only delicious but also nutritious. That’s the inspiration behind our new <strong>Instant Noodles</strong> and <strong>Millet Cookies</strong>—products designed to simplify everyday decisions for parents,” Malik concluded.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

