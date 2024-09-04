ASCI Names Partha Sinha as its New Chairman

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Partha Sinha as the new Chairman for 2024-25, with Sudhanshu Vats as Vice-Chairman and S. Subramanyeswar as Hon. Treasurer. Sinha emphasizes the need for ethical, transparent advertising and plans to enhance ASCI Academy for industry training. ASCI handled over 10,000 complaints last year and aims to address emerging advertising challenges.

The New Leadership at ASCI: A Fresh Chapter Begins

Exciting changes are underway at the **Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI)**! On Wednesday, the council proudly announced the appointment of **Partha Sinha**, who serves as President & Chief Brand Officer at **BCCL**, as the new Chairman of its Board of Governors for the upcoming 2024-25 term. Joining him in leadership roles are **Sudhanshu Vats**, Deputy Managing Director at **Pidilite Industries**, stepping in as Vice-Chairman, and **S. Subramanyeswar**, Group CEO & Chief Strategy Officer-APAC at **Lintas India**, who has been named Hon. Treasurer.

Meet Partha Sinha: A Visionary in Marketing

With a rich background in **marketing**, **media**, and **communications**, Partha Sinha brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. His impressive resume boasts experience with notable organizations, including **Ogilvy**, **Publicis**, **BBH**, **McCann**, and **Citibank**.

Partha’s Vision for Ethical Advertising

In an exclusive conversation with Businessline, Sinha expressed his beliefs on the pivotal role of advertising in shaping societal behavior. He stated, “I strongly believe that advertising is an integral part of the way society behaves and it is important to ensure there is ethical, inclusive, and transparent advertising. Self-regulation is one of the best possible ways to protect consumer interests and ASCI has been playing a key role in encouraging responsible advertising in the country.”

Sinha also emphasized the importance of adapting to the evolving digital landscape: “With rapid changes in the digital environment and the emergence of new challenges, ASCI is committed to not just keeping up but to staying ahead. Deploying technology and AI to monitor errant advertising, as well as putting our might behind preventive measures, will be our focus in the days to come. This will ensure that creativity and responsibility coexist, creating an ecosystem that values consumers and encourages innovation,” he added.

ASCI Academy: Fostering Ethical Advertising Practices

Discussing the vision for the **ASCI Academy**, Sinha shared, “We will work towards expanding the reach of ASCI Academy, which focuses on industry training and education, so more and more professionals are made aware about ethical principles of advertising. I believe by doing responsible advertising, one can do better business.”

Recent Developments at ASCI

Over the past year, **ASCI** has been busy updating and introducing new guidelines that encompass various important categories, addressing issues such as deceptive advertising patterns, charitable cause marketing, and green claims. Sinha affirmed that ASCI remains dedicated to tackling emerging concerns in diverse fields as consumption patterns continue to evolve.

In the fiscal year 2023-34, ASCI handled an impressive volume of activity, processing over **10,000 complaints** and reviewing more than **8,200 advertisements**. This robust approach underscores their commitment to maintaining high standards in advertising.