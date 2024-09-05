India Could Rank Among Top 5 Maybach Markets: 74% of Imported Cars Personalized – Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz believes India will be among the top 5 markets for its luxury Maybach cars, recently launching the all-electric Maybach EQS 680 SUV at ₹2.25 crore. The company offers five battery electric vehicles and plans to open Maybach lounges in metro cities to enhance customer experience. Personalized vehicle demand is high, with 74% of imported vehicles customized by buyers.

Mercedes-Benz: Setting New Standards in India with the Maybach EQS 680 SUV

In an exciting development for luxury car enthusiasts, **Mercedes-Benz**, the renowned German luxury carmaker, is making its mark in India by identifying it as one of the top 5 markets for the illustrious **Maybach** brand. The company recently unveiled its stunning all-electric **Maybach EQS 680 SUV**, priced at ₹2.25 crore.

Growing Presence in India’s Luxury Market

Currently, India stands tall among the top 10 markets for **Maybach** worldwide. With the launch of the all-electric Maybach, **Mercedes-Benz India** now boasts a remarkable lineup of five Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). This includes the **EQB**, **EQA**, **EQS sedan**, **EQE**, and, of course, the majestic **Maybach EQS 680 SUV**. Excitingly, the company plans to open **Maybach lounges** in major metro cities to enhance the luxury experience even further.

Power and Performance

The **Maybach EQS 680 SUV** impresses with an impressive range of up to 611 km and a powerful battery output of 484 kW. With such specifications, this SUV doesn’t just make a statement; it redefines what luxury means in the electric vehicle sphere.

A New Era for Electric Luxury

By introducing the electric Maybach at such a competitive price, **Mercedes-Benz** anticipates a significant shift in the preferences of top-end vehicle consumers towards electric options. Notably, Maybach sales contribute nearly 18% of the total in the high-end vehicle segment.

“To enable the shift towards electrification and decarbonisation, the government has provided a tax differential between combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). As manufacturers, it is our responsibility to pass on the benefit to the market. With a 43% difference between ICE and EV, we have passed this to the market, aiding in the faster adoption of EVs in the top-end vehicle segment,” stated **Santosh Iyer**, Managing Director & CEO of **Mercedes-Benz India**, during a conversation with businessline.

Expanding the Maybach Experience

In the expanding **Maybach** portfolio, customers can choose from two models in the **S Class**, the **SUV GLS**, and the newly launched **EQS 680 SUV**. Regarding the Indian market, Iyer noted, “Our focus is to enhance customer experience, which is why we are opening a **Maybach lounge** in Hyderabad. This lounge will offer a unique experience and provide customization options for **Maybach** vehicles and accessories that will be exclusive to our lounges.”

Luxury Personalization: A Growing Trend

**Mercedes-Benz India** has observed a surge in demand for personalized vehicles within its top-end segments. Iyer highlighted, “There is a strong trend towards personalization among our customers. Currently, 74% of imported vehicles are personalized and configured specifically by the buyers. Customization ranges from technical modifications to changes in wheel sizes, colors, leather finishes, seats, and trim elements. This segment represents a significant opportunity for our brand.”