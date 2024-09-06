Maxion Wheels Introduces Formare Program in India to Empower Youth

Maxion Wheels launched its first Formare program in Asia at a new Learning Center in Pune, India, supporting underprivileged youth. This initiative, in partnership with the Iochpe Foundation and Savitribai Phule Pune University, offers academic education and hands-on training to 26 students. The program aims to enhance their career prospects and aligns with India’s skill development goals.

Maxion Wheels Launches Formare Program in Asia

Maxion Wheels, a renowned global leader in wheel manufacturing for passenger vehicles, light trucks, buses, and commercial vehicles, recently marked a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the brand-new Formare Learning Center in Pune, India. With this launch, India becomes the third country, following Brazil and Mexico, to embrace the Formare academic scholarship initiative.

Empowering Youth Through Education

This innovative program, developed in collaboration with the **Iochpe Foundation** from Brazil and **Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)**, aims to uplift the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) youth of India. In alignment with the government’s skill development strategies, the Formare program offers underprivileged students a distinctive mix of academic learning and practical industry experience.

Selected Students Take the Next Step

A total of 26 EWS students have been chosen to participate in this transformative two-year program, which commenced in July at SPPU. These bright individuals are now set to embark on their professional journey, continuing their training at Kalyani Maxion Wheels’ manufacturing facility in Pune. The initiative is designed to provide participants with essential industry-relevant skills, enhancing their career opportunities and contributing positively to India’s mission of empowering economically disadvantaged communities through education and vocational training.

Company Leadership Celebrates the Initiative

“Launching Formare in India is a landmark achievement for our company – it truly exemplifies Iochpe-Maxion’s commitment to changing lives through education and opportunity,” enthused Marcos Oliveira, President and CEO of Iochpe-Maxion, and Chairman of the Board of the Iochpe Foundation. “For over 35 years, we have effectively linked classroom education with real-world workplace experiences for thousands of students in Brazil and Mexico, and we are thrilled to extend these benefits to India.”

A Vision for a Shared Future

“At the heart of our operations are people and culture; this includes not only the well-being and inclusion of our employees but also the social and environmental needs of our local communities,” said Pieter Klinkers, CEO of Maxion Wheels. “The primary goal of Formare is to significantly boost the employability of underprivileged youth, particularly in the Pune region. I take pride in our company and the numerous Formare volunteers who are dedicated to building a brighter shared future for everyone involved.”