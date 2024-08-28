Union Home and Health Secretaries Hold High-Level Meeting to Boost Healthcare Safety

State governments have been urged to ensure the safety of healthcare workers, with 26 states already having laws to protect them. A meeting involving key officials discussed implementing these laws effectively and proposed measures like providing security officers in hospitals, police verification for workers, and security audits. Recommendations include enhanced CCTV surveillance, sexual harassment committees, and security escorts for women doctors during late-night duties.

Ensuring the Safety of Healthcare Heroes

In response to rising safety concerns, state governments across the country have been urged to take immediate action to safeguard our **healthcare workers**. Currently, around **26 states** have already enacted legislation aimed at combating vandalism in healthcare settings and protecting the dedicated individuals who care for our well-being. However, other states are being encouraged to adopt similar measures to create a safer environment for all.

Implementation is Key

The states that already have these laws in place are now being called upon to ensure they are properly enforced. This comes after a high-level meeting held on Wednesday, chaired by **Govind Mohan**, Secretary of the **Ministry of Home Affairs**, and co-chaired by **Apurva Chandra**, the **Union Health Secretary**. This critical meeting included Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) from various states, all initiated following a **Supreme Court** directive from August 22.

Prioritizing Healthcare Worker Safety

The primary aim of this meeting was to implement fundamental safety measures while awaiting insights from the **National Task Force (NTF)** on addressing healthcare workers’ safety concerns in their workplaces. The first gathering of the NTF took place just a day earlier, chaired by the **Cabinet Secretary**.

States Leading the Way

The **26 states and Union Territories** that have established protective legislation include:

**Andhra Pradesh**

**Arunachal Pradesh**

**Assam**

**Bihar**

**Chhattisgarh**

**Delhi**

**Goa**

**Gujarat**

**Haryana**

**Himachal Pradesh**

**Jharkhand**

**Karnataka**

**Kerala**

**Madhya Pradesh**

**Maharashtra**

**Manipur**

**Odisha**

**Puducherry**

**Punjab**

**Rajasthan**

**Tamil Nadu**

**Tripura**

**Telangana**

**Uttar Pradesh**

**Uttarakhand**

**West Bengal**

Proposed Security Enhancements

During the meeting, several suggestions were put forward to bolster security in hospitals and medical colleges. Key recommendations include:

Assigning **Chief Security Officers** to healthcare facilities.

Conducting police verification for contractual and outsourced staff in government hospitals.

Performing joint security audits at **Government District Hospitals (DH)** and **Medical Colleges (MCs)** involving District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police.

Establishing police outposts and kiosks, along with enhanced night patrols.

Setting up active **Sexual Complaint/Harassment Committees** and reviewing the **CCTV** network for better surveillance.

Conducting regular security drills to prepare healthcare workers for potential threats, similar to fire safety drills.

Supporting Resident Doctors

Furthermore, regulating the **duty hours of resident doctors** is being considered, along with providing security escorts for female doctors during late-night shifts.

The commitment shown by various state governments and health authorities highlights an essential step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of those who tirelessly care for us. Let’s stand together to support our **healthcare heroes**!