Sonata Software Secures Multimillion-Dollar IT Contract with US Healthcare Firm

In Short:

Sonata Software, a modernization engineering firm, has secured a multi-year IT outsourcing contract with a prominent US healthcare company to enhance technology operations and optimize budgets. This deal, announced in June 2024, reflects Sonata’s focus on the healthcare sector. Shares of Sonata rose by 4.68%. CEO Samir Dhir emphasized their commitment to improving care using advanced technologies.

<div id="content-body-68580090" itemprop="articleBody"> <h2>Sonata Software Secures Major IT Outsourcing Contract in Healthcare</h2> <p><strong>Sonata Software</strong>, a trailblazer in modernisation engineering, has just struck a thrilling multi-year, multimillion-dollar IT outsourcing deal with a prominent US-based healthcare and wellness company. This exciting announcement came recently, following the finalization of the agreement in June 2024, and was highlighted during Sonata’s Q1FY25 earnings call on July 31.</p> <h2>Positive Market Response</h2> <p>As news of this partnership broke, <strong>Sonata Software</strong> saw a noticeable uptick in its share price, trading at ₹653.70, an increase of ₹29.20 or 4.68 per cent as of 11:50 am on the NSE. This reflects a positive market reaction to the strategic move.</p> <h2>Aiming for Innovation in Healthcare</h2> <p>The goal of this exciting collaboration is to streamline IT budgets and modernise technology operations for the healthcare provider, which is committed to delivering personalised care to vulnerable patients in challenging clinical settings. According to company statements, <strong>Sonata</strong> plans to harness enterprise data, artificial intelligence, and hyper-automation to enhance both patient-facing systems and back-office operations.</p> <h2>Leadership Insight</h2> <p>In a statement reflecting on this significant achievement, <strong>Samir Dhir</strong>, CEO of <strong>Sonata Software</strong>, said, “Healthcare and life sciences is a key invest vertical for us, and we are proud to partner with leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide to enhance the care continuum. This significant deal win underscores our commitment to leveraging deep engineering expertise to solve complex business problems for our healthcare and life sciences clients. It also highlights our differentiated capabilities within the healthcare vertical, enabling us to succeed in a highly competitive landscape.”</p> <h2>About Sonata Software</h2> <p><strong>Sonata Software</strong>, with its headquarters in Bengaluru, provides vital services across various sectors, including healthcare, technology, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. This latest contract solidifies its reputation as a key player in the IT outsourcing arena.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

