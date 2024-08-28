Avesthagen and Apollo AyurVAID Partner to Create Evidence-Based Supplements

Avesthagen Ltd and Apollo AyurVAID have teamed up to produce scientifically validated medical foods and supplements under the brand “AvestaAyurVAID.” This collaboration combines medical nutrition with Ayurvedic practices to address chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. They will focus on personalized health solutions, ensuring safety and effectiveness. Product development and marketing will be jointly handled by both companies.

A Groundbreaking Partnership in Health and Nutrition

Get ready for some exciting news in the world of health and nutrition! **Avesthagen Ltd** has teamed up with **Apollo AyurVAID**, a branch of **Kerala First Health Services Private Ltd** under the esteemed **Apollo Hospitals Group**. Together, they’re embarking on a mission to craft scientifically validated medical foods and dietary supplements that promise to stir a revolution in the industry.

Introducing AvestaAyurVAID

The products, to be marketed under the joint brand name, **AvestaAyurVAID**, will harmoniously blend modern medical nutrition with the age-old wisdom of Ayurveda. This unique fusion is specifically designed to target dietary management for various diseases and conditions that necessitate tailored nutritional interventions, all based on thorough medical evaluations.

Tackling Chronic Health Issues

This visionary partnership aims to tackle a plethora of chronic conditions, including **diabetes**, **cardiovascular diseases**, **weight management**, and **metabolic disorders**. But that’s not all! Their focus will also encompass areas such as **onco-nutrition**, **immunity enhancement**, **cognitive health**, and **mental well-being**. This ensures a well-rounded approach to contemporary medical nutrition, taking into account both physical and mental health.

Commitment to Safety and Efficacy

The collaboration holds a strong commitment to stringent scientific and clinical validation processes, guaranteeing that the highest standards of safety and efficacy are met for all their offerings, as highlighted in their official statement.

Expert Opinions on the Collaboration

**Rajiv Vasudevan**, Managing Director and CEO of Apollo AyurVAID, expressed his excitement, stating, “This first-of-its-kind, synergistic collaboration combines the precision of Ayurvedic medical science with the strengths of biotechnology, systems biology, and nutrigenomics. The result? Personalized health solutions fueled by botanical bioactives that will bring unique benefits to patients.”

Working Together for Innovation

As part of this dynamic partnership, **Avesthagen’s** subsidiaries, **Avesta Nordic Research Pvt. Ltd.** and **Avesta Good Earth Foods Pvt. Ltd.**, will take the reins on product manufacturing, while Apollo AyurVAID will spearhead the marketing efforts. The journey of product development will be a collaborative endeavor, promising innovation at every turn.

Looking Ahead: Nutrition Meets Ayurveda

**Villoo Morawala Patell**, Chairperson and Managing Director of Avesthagen Ltd., shared her vision, saying, “By merging advanced bioactives with Ayurveda, we aim to provide patients with personalized nutrition and effective treatment options. **AvestaAyurVAID** will create and commercialize a spectrum of plant-based nutritional products geared toward preventing or alleviating various health conditions, supporting lifestyle management, and promoting overall wellness.”

This exciting collaboration marks a significant step forward in how we think about health and nutrition. Keep an eye out for what **AvestaAyurVAID** will have to offer!