TVS Motor partners with CSC Grameen eStores to sell 3Ws

In Short:

TVS Motor Company has partnered with CSC Grameen eStores to sell their three-wheelers. Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) will act as touchpoints for TVS three-wheelers, assisting customers with enquiry, test drives, and delivery through the TVS dealer network. This partnership will help reach untapped areas and provide customers with a familiar environment to learn about products. TVS commercial vehicles will be available on the CSC e-store soon.

TVS Motor Company Partners with CSC Grameen eStores for Three-Wheelers

Exciting news alert! TVS Motor Company has joined hands with CSC Grameen eStores for their fantastic three-wheelers. This partnership is going to make things super convenient for CSC Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who will now act as a direct point of contact for TVS three-wheelers.

Enhancing the Customer Experience

So, what does this mean for you? Well, VLEs will now be able to assist you with everything from enquiry to test drives and even delivery of the vehicles, all through the TVS 3-wheeler dealer network. How cool is that?

Expanding Reach in Untapped Areas

According to Rajat Gupta, Business Head of Commercial Mobility at TVS Motor Company, “This partnership will help us expand our reach to areas so far untapped. VLEs, being integrated into their respective ecosystems, will be able to explain the product proposition in a language and environment that customers are familiar with. It will not just facilitate sales but also bring about a deeper customer connect.”

New Listings on the CSC e-Store

Exciting updates coming your way – the TVS commercial vehicle range, including TVS King Deluxe, TVS King Duramax, TVS King Duramax Plus, and TVS King Kargo, will be listed on the CSC e-store this weekend. Time to check them out!

Positive Impact on Commercial Mobility

Avani Kapoor, Sr Vice-President, Business Head at CSC Grameen eStore, highlighted the importance of commercial mobility for the country’s social and economic well-being. “With TVS Motor on the platform, VLEs get a portfolio of 3-wheelers to sell and customers get a great proposition to buy,” she said.