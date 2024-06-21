Cipla and Sun Pharma sign agreement with Takeda on acid reflux drug

In Short:

The drug companies Cipla and Sun Pharma have signed agreements with Takeda to sell a new drug called Vonoprazan in India. This drug treats acid-related illnesses like GERD and ulcers. Each company will sell the drug under their own brand name. Other pharmaceutical companies like Torrent Pharma have also signed similar agreements for the same drug. Vonoprazan is a potassium-competitive acid blocker used for various digestive disorders.

Cipla and Sun Pharma Secure Patent License Agreements for Vonoprazan in India

Exciting news in the pharmaceutical world as Cipla and Sun Pharma have recently signed non-exclusive patent license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the drug ‘Vonoprazan’, a medication used to treat acid-related illnesses among patients in India.

Independent Commercialisation

Both Cipla and Sun Pharma will be independently commercialising Vonoprazan in India under their respective trademark brands. This partnership comes on the heels of Torrent Pharma also securing a similar agreement for the same drug earlier this month.

About Vonoprozan

Vonoprozan, available in oral tablet form, is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) primarily used for the treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). In addition to GERD, Vonoprozan is also effective in treating various disorders such as erosive esophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, peptic ulcer, gastroesophageal reflux, reflux esophagitis, and Helicobacter pylori eradication, as stated in a note from Cipla.

Exciting times ahead in the pharmaceutical industry as Cipla and Sun Pharma gear up to bring Vonoprazan to patients in need across India!