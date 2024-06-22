Beyond Key opens new Pune office for expanded operations

In Short:

Beyond Key recently opened a new office in Pune, highlighting their commitment to growth and innovation. The state-of-the-art facility offers a range of IT services globally, with a focus on digital transformation and product engineering. The CEO, Piyush Goel, emphasized that the new office will accelerate the company’s growth and enhance service delivery. The aim is to foster creativity and collaboration to better serve clients.

Exciting News: Beyond Key opens a new state-of-the-art office in Pune!

Oh, what a time to be alive! Beyond Key has just hit a major milestone with the opening of their brand-new office. The Chief Operating Officer, Ashish Sankhala, along with other esteemed guests, cut the ribbon on this fabulous new space, emphasizing the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence.

A Modern Oasis for Innovation

This swanky new office is like something out of a sci-fi movie – outfitted with all the modern amenities and cutting-edge technology needed to support Beyond Key’s growing team and their mission to deliver top-notch solutions on a global scale.

Leading the Charge in IT Services

What can’t they do? Beyond Key is offering a wide range of IT services in this new office, from digital transformation to product engineering, catering to clients worldwide. And with Pune quickly becoming a hotspot for tech, this new office is perfectly positioned to thrive.

Aiming for the Stars

With digital adoption on the rise, Beyond Key is stepping up to the plate by expanding their presence with this new office. It’s all about meeting the demand and staying ahead of the curve – and they’re doing it with style!

Words from the Wise

The big boss, Piyush Goel, Founder and CEO of Beyond Key, had this to say: “This new office is more than just a space – it’s a catalyst for our growth and a testament to our commitment to service excellence. We’re gearing up to serve our clients better than ever before.”

“We’re pumped about the possibilities this new office brings. It’s a place where innovation thrives, and collaboration is king. Get ready for Beyond Key to take things to the next level!”