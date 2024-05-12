SPARSH Hospitals invests ₹250 crore in new facility in Bengaluru

In Short:

SPARSH Group of Hospitals has opened a new 250-bed specialty hospital in Yelahanka, Bangalore, investing ₹250 crores. It offers specialized care in 40 specialties like Neurosciences, Cardiac Sciences, and Women and Childcare. The hospital has 50 critical care beds, a NICU, Cath Labs, and 10 operation theaters. It also provides 24/7 emergency care, diagnostic services, and a drive-through pharmacy for easy access.

SPARSH Group of Hospitals Unveils New 250-Bed Speciality Hospital in Yelahanka, Bangalore

Exciting news alert! The **SPARSH Group of Hospitals** has just opened its new 250-bed speciality hospital in Yelahanka, Bangalore. With an investment of nearly ₹250 crores, this state-of-the-art facility is all set to redefine healthcare in the area.

A Hospital Designed for Comprehensive Care

This new hospital is not just your regular healthcare facility. It boasts over 50 critical care beds, a dedicated NICU with more than 20 beds for newborns, two Cath Labs, and 10 advanced operation theatres to cater to patients of all age groups.

The hospital aims to provide comprehensive and specialized care across 40 specialties, including Neurosciences, Cardiac Sciences, Gastro Sciences, Renal Sciences, Women and Childcare, Head and Neck Surgery, Trauma Care, and Emergency Medicine.

Commitment to Excellence

Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon of SPARSH Group of Hospitals, Bangalore, expressed his pride in unveiling their seventh super-speciality hospital in Yelahanka. With a dedicated team of specialists, the hospital is focused on redefining patient experience and ensuring optimal clinical outcomes for all patients.

Expanding Healthcare Footprint

With a track record of treating over 2 million patients, the SPARSH Group currently operates seven healthcare facilities with over 1000 beds across Karnataka. They have five hospitals in Bengaluru, two in Davanagere and Hassan, and another multi-speciality hospital coming up on Hennur road with a specific focus on cancer care.

Exciting times lie ahead for healthcare in Yelahanka, Bangalore!