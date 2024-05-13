WABAG wins $49 million order in Nepal for second time

In Short:

Va Tech WABAG has received a $49 million repeat order from Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Ltd for wastewater treatment plants in Nepal, funded by the ADB. The project aims to improve water quality in rivers and generate green energy through biogas. This order showcases trust in WABAG’s expertise and strengthens their presence in Nepal and the South Asian region.

Va Tech WABAG Secures Repeat Order Worth $49 Million from KUKL

Exciting news alert! Va Tech WABAG, a renowned player in the water technology industry, has just landed a huge repeat order worth $49 million from Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Ltd (KUKL).

Project Overview

The project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will involve the design, build, and operate (DBO) of three wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in Nepal at Sallaghari, Kodku, and Dhobighat. These plants will have the capacity to treat approximately 69 MLD of wastewater.

Once completed, these plants will play a crucial role in reducing the flow of untreated wastewater into the Bagmati, Manohara, and Hanumante rivers, thereby enhancing water quality and revitalizing the entire ecosystem, according to a statement.

Going Green

One of the highlights of this project is the generation of biogas through activated sludge treatment, which will result in the production of green energy. This energy will be used to power the operation of the WWTPs, effectively reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and optimizing operational costs.

Words from the Company

Arvind Dullu, Regional Business Head – SAARC and South East Asia at Va Tech WABAG, expressed his excitement about this repeat order, highlighting the customer’s trust in the company’s technical and execution expertise. This order not only solidifies WABAG’s presence in Nepal but also strengthens its position in the South Asian region.

