Small businesses prepare for Prime Day with exclusive deals on Amazon

In Short:

Amazon will have its eighth Prime Day event on July 20-21, where small business owners can launch new products and offer deals on a wide range of items. Sellers can use tools like sale event planner and seller success center to maximize sales. The seller app has been improved to allow businesses to manage their operations efficiently and track performance easily.

Welcome to Amazon’s Prime Day Event!

Hey there, fellow shoppers and small business owners! Brace yourself for an exciting shopping experience as Amazon gears up to host its eighth edition of Prime Day on July 20-21. With over 3,200 new products and amazing deals on lakhs of items, there’s something for everyone across various categories like home and kitchen, fashion, and grooming.

Empowering Small Businesses

Amazon, with a whopping 1.4 million sellers on its marketplace, is all set to empower small and medium businesses with a suite of tools and features tailored for Prime Day 2024. The new streamlined self-service registration process (SSR 2.0) offers multi-language support, easy registration, and invoicing, making it a breeze for sellers to kickstart their journey on Amazon India.

Sellers can utilize the sale event planner to participate and offer irresistible deals during the event. The tool also provides helpful data-driven recommendations on inventory planning, helping sellers make the most of this opportunity to boost their sales.

Seller App Enhancements

Exciting news for sellers – you can now handle your entire selling operations right from the app! Manage coupons, deals, and sponsored product campaigns effortlessly. The app also offers interactive business metrics, making it convenient for sellers to track and analyze their key performance indicators.

So, buckle up and get ready to shop till you drop at Amazon’s Prime Day event – the ultimate shopping extravaganza! Happy shopping!