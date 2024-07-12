GPCL launches Renofluthrin – The Hindu BusinessLine

In Short:

Godrej Consumer Products Introduces Renofluthrin for Mosquito Control

In a bid to bolster the household insecticide category and elevate the market for organized incense sticks, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Godrej Consumer Products (GPCL) has unveiled India’s first molecule for effective liquid vapouriser formulation for mosquito control — Renofluthrin.

A Breakthrough in Mosquito Repellent Technology

The innovative Renofluthrin formula has been incorporated into the new Goodknight Flash liquid vapouriser, offering a cutting-edge solution for mosquito protection which was recently launched in the market.

Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO Godrej Consumer Products | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

From the CEO’s Desk

Sharing insights on this groundbreaking development, Sudhir Sitapati, MD & CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), mentioned, “Renofluthrin is India’s first indigenously developed mosquito-repellent molecule, aiming to deter the usage of products containing illegal and unregistered Chinese molecules in the country. This innovation not only promotes self-reliance but also ensures that we do not have to rely on imports from international markets. We are committed to offering this revolutionary solution across all segments of the market at competitive prices.”

Driving Growth and Adoption

The company anticipates a double-digit growth trajectory with plans to extend the reach of Renofluthrin to rural markets and tap into the vast potential offered by the hinterlands.

Speaking about the progress, Sitapati added, “After a decade of development and regulatory processes, the product hit the shelves just before the summer season. We are observing a positive response from consumers, and we expect a significant uptick in sales in the coming months. The road ahead looks promising, especially in rural areas where we foresee a revival in demand post-Diwali.”

Market Dynamics: Urban vs. Rural

While rural markets show signs of resurgence, urban areas are experiencing a slowdown in demand due to various economic factors.

Addressing this issue, Sudhir Sitapati remarked, “The urban slowdown can be attributed to lower incomes and disruptions in the unorganized sector. Despite these challenges, our volume growth remains steady, reflecting the resilience of our brand in the market.”

Strategies for Market Penetration

To capture the rural market, Godrej Consumer Products plans to deploy a mix of traditional and modern marketing tactics, including television commercials, wall paintings, and direct-to-home communication methods. Additionally, the company is set to rejuvenate its body wash category with the launch of the new Cinthol body wash.