Royal Enfield Sees 11% Sales Increase in September

Royal Enfield reported an 11% increase in total wholesales, reaching 86,978 units in September, up from 78,580 a year earlier. Domestic sales rose 7% to 79,326 units, while exports jumped from 4,319 to 7,652 units. CEO B Govindarajan attributed this growth to successful new launches like the 2024 Classic 350 and emphasized ongoing innovation to enhance motorcycling experiences.

Royal Enfield Sees Impressive Growth in September

In a fantastic display of momentum, motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield announced a remarkable uptick in its sales, with total wholesales soaring by 11% year-on-year. The company reported that it dispatched 86,978 units in September alone, compared to 78,580 units in the same month last year.

Strong Domestic Performance

The company’s domestic market performance was particularly promising, with dispatches rising by 7% year-on-year. Royal Enfield delivered 79,326 units domestically, up from 74,261 units in September 2022. This growth reflects the brand’s stronghold among Indian motorcyclists.

Export Growth

In addition to the robust domestic figures, Royal Enfield expanded its reach internationally, increasing exports from 4,319 units in September last year to an impressive 7,652 units last month. This marks a substantial increase and demonstrates the growing global appeal of their motorcycles.

Driving Innovation and Popularity

“Our steady growth this September can be attributed to the recent launch of our new models,” said B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield. He expressed particular pride in the performance of the 2024 Classic 350, which continues to capture the hearts of riders everywhere and solidify its legendary status.

“As we push the boundaries of innovation and aim to deliver the pure motorcycling experience, we’re confident that this momentum will only gain strength,” he added enthusiastically.