Ferrero India Aims for Top 5 Spot in Sweet Packaged Food Market

Ferrero India Sets Ambitious Goals for Sweet-Packaged Food Market

Ferrero India Private Limited is determined to make its mark in the sweet-packaged food industry. With the festive season approaching, the company has officially launched its much-loved chocolate, Raffaello, aiming to climb into the top five players in this competitive market.

Strategic Vision and Growth Plans

According to Zoher Kapuswala, the Marketing Head for Pralines at Ferrero India, “We’re concentrating on the sweet-packaged food segment, which includes spreads, biscuits, chocolates, and confectionery. Our goal is to unlock new avenues; for instance, we’ve noticed that spreads weren’t particularly active for us. By investing in this category and in confectionery, we’re creating opportunities to expand our footprint. Currently, we hold the 7th position among the top 10 players, and we aspire to break into the top five within the next three to four years.”

Building a Strong Foundation

Ferrero began its journey in India back in 2004 and has established a manufacturing hub in Baramati, Maharashtra. Their product lineup includes Kinder Creamy Joy, Ferrero Rocher Moments, and Tic Tac Seeds. The company is also enhancing its distribution network across the nation, having installed 4,500 visi coolers to ensure their chocolates remain at the perfect temperature.

As for the new Raffaello, it will be available in two sizes: a 15-piece pack priced at ₹450 and a smaller 3-piece pack at ₹99.

Commitment to Quality

“We maintain continuous temperature checks while transporting our products from one factory to another. Our distributors are equipped with devices in their warehouses to ensure proper air conditioning is upheld. The visi coolers are embedded with IoT devices that track temperatures in real-time, guaranteeing our products’ integrity,” Kapuswala explained.

Distribution Partnerships

In an exciting move, Ferrero India has teamed up with Godfrey Phillips India to distribute its chocolates through selected channels, and they’re eager to explore additional partnerships.

“We’re currently working on two key initiatives. Firstly, we’re building infrastructure here in India to facilitate a global rollout. Secondly, our R&D center in Baramati is focused on developing local products. Prioritizing urban and semi-rural markets, we aim for full coverage in urban areas. We’re open to forming partnerships that are strategically beneficial,” Zoher Kapuswala added.