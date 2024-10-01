Akshay Kumar Tops TV Ad Visibility in H1, Says TAM Media Research

Akshay Kumar was the top celebrity endorser on TV in the first half of 2024, followed closely by Shah Rukh Khan. MS Dhoni endorsed the most brands, with 42, while Amitabh Bachchan followed with 41. Celebrity ads grew over 10% compared to 2023, making up 32% of all TV ads. Film stars dominated, holding 75% of celeb ad shares.

Celebrity Powerhouses Shining Bright on TV Ads

Guess who’s been stealing the spotlight on our screens? **Akshay Kumar** has taken the crown as the most visible celebrity endorser on television, leading the pack in ad share during the first half of the year! Hot on his heels is none other than the iconic **Shah Rukh Khan**. However, when it comes to the sheer number of brands endorsed, **MS Dhoni** takes the lead by representing a remarkable 42 brands. Not far behind him is the legendary **Amitabh Bachchan**, who endorsed 41 brands himself!

Growing Celebrity Endorsements

According to a fresh report from **AdEx India**, a division of **TAM Media Research**, the landscape of celebrity-endorsed advertisements has seen a delightful recovery. The January-June 2024 period recorded a growth of over 10% in ad volumes compared to the same timeframe in 2023. Can you believe that a staggering 32% of all ads aired on TV during this time featured our favorite celebrities? It seems that film stars are firmly in the driver’s seat, dominating the ad scene with an impressive 75% share of celebrity-endorsed advertisements!

Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

This resurgence marks a return to the ad shares witnessed in 2022, following a dip seen last year. The report highlights, “Celebrity endorsed ads recorded a growth of more than 10% in January-June ’24 compared to January-June ’23.” It’s a vibrant comeback for our beloved stars!

The Star Cast

Besides our leading men, **Akshay Kumar** and **Shah Rukh Khan**, the ad world has also been graced by other major players including **Amitabh Bachchan**, **MS Dhoni**, **Ranbir Kapoor**, **Alia Bhatt**, **Sara Ali Khan**, **Kiara Advani**, **Rupali Ganguly**, and **Ranveer Singh**, all of whom shine brightly in the top ten most visible stars of the first half of the year.

When it comes to the number of brands endorsed, here’s the ranking: **MS Dhoni**, **Amitabh Bachchan**, **Shah Rukh Khan** (with 34 brands), **Kareena Kapoor Khan** (31 brands), and **Akshay Kumar** (28 brands). Quite an impressive lineup, right?

A Closer Look at Visibility

The report further shares stunning insights: **Akshay Kumar** has achieved an astonishing average visibility of 22 hours per day across all channels. Following him is **Shah Rukh Khan**, who dazzles with 20 hours per day thanks to his TV sponsorships. It’s clear that these stars are everywhere, and audiences can’t get enough!