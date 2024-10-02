Dr. Reddy’s and Hetero Partner with Gilead on Lenacapavir Anti-HIV Drug

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Hetero have partnered with Gilead Sciences to produce and distribute Lenacapavir, an innovative HIV treatment, in 120 low- and middle-income countries, including India. This collaboration aims to enhance patient access to HIV care and prevention. Lenacapavir is FDA-approved for certain HIV patients and is being studied for wider preventive use.

Exciting New Partnerships to Combat HIV

In an inspirational move towards improving global health, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Hetero have both joined hands with Gilead Sciences to make strides in the fight against HIV. They have entered into separate agreements to manufacture and distribute Lenacapavir across 120 countries, primarily targeting low- and lower-middle-income nations.

Unlocking Access to Innovative Treatment

This collaboration is set to significantly enhance accessibility to Lenacapavir, an advanced HIV treatment that works best when combined with other antiretroviral therapies. Moreover, it will play a pivotal role in efforts aimed at HIV prevention through pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Quotes from Key Leaders

Deepak Sapra, the Chief Executive Officer of API and Services at Dr. Reddy’s, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Lenacapavir marks an important milestone for us in enhancing patient access and affordability for both pre and post-exposure treatment of HIV. Our partnership with Gilead will enable us to provide this cutting-edge treatment to patients in 120 countries, including India.”

He further emphasized, “Many of these countries bear a heavy burden of HIV, and this initiative is a critical part of our mission to positively impact 1.5 billion patients by 2030.”

Echoing this sentiment, Vamsi Krishna Bandi, Managing Director of Hetero Group of Companies, commented, “Our partnership with Gilead Sciences reinforces our commitment to push the boundaries of HIV prevention and treatment. We are dedicated to ensuring quick access to Lenacapavir in Africa, India, and other LMICs where we’ve been a foundational pillar of HIV/AIDS care.”

A Comprehensive Solution for HIV Treatment

Lenacapavir, which has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), is indicated for adults with treatment-experienced HIV-1 infections that are resistant to current antiretrovirals. This drug is a beacon of hope for those who have struggled with multidrug-resistant strains, offering them a new option when other treatments fail.

Additionally, research is underway to explore the use of Lenacapavir for HIV prevention, although this application has yet to secure global approval. Notably, Gilead Sciences first introduced Lenacapavir under the brand name Sunlenca to the markets in the United States and Europe in 2022.