Rane Madras and Madras Engineering to Provide Fossil-Free Castings for Volvo

Chennai’s Rane Madras Ltd and Madras Engineering Industries are becoming key suppliers of fossil-free auto parts for Volvo Group Trucks. These parts, made with 100% renewable energy and scrap metal, aim to reduce CO2 emissions by 13,000 tonnes annually. Volvo is committed to net-zero emissions by 2040, with significant efforts in sustainable sourcing and production processes.

Chennai-Based Companies Take the Lead in Fossil-Free Auto Parts for Volvo Trucks

Exciting news is coming out of Chennai! **Rane Madras Ltd** (RML), a prominent player in steering systems manufacturing, and **Madras Engineering Industries Pvt Ltd** (MEI), renowned for producing automatic slack adjusters for air brake systems, are stepping up to become top suppliers of fossil-free auto parts for **Volvo Group Trucks**.

These innovative **fossil-free ferrous castings** are set to hit the roads in **Volvo vehicles** starting in the first quarter of **2025**. This marks a significant milestone in both companies’ sustainability journeys.

A Vision for a Greener Future

The initiative forms part of **Volvo Group**’s ambitious goal to reach net-zero emissions by **2040**. They aim for **50% of their trucks in Europe** to run on non-fossil fuels, focusing mainly on electric power, by the year **2030**.

The Sustainability Journey

Volvo Group’s commitment to sustainability in India is clearly evident. They are sourcing components made from renewable energy throughout their supply chain, working diligently to eliminate toxic chemicals and reduce resource consumption. This means more than just using fossil-free steel; it also involves transporting materials with electric vehicles (EVs), paving the way for a genuinely sustainable production process.

What’s more, these fossil-free castings are rigorously tested for stress and fatigue. They will be manufactured entirely using **100% renewable energy** and **100% metallic scrap**, steering clear of virgin materials like pig iron. The production process is completely landfill-free and free from toxic elements, resulting in products that are fully recyclable.

“We have a dedicated team focused on developing fossil-free materials, and we are supporting our vendors with risk management,” shared **Mark Bamber**, the Head of Circularity & Remanufacturing at Volvo Group.

Each year, Volvo Trucks sources around **$450 million worth** of ferrous castings, which include both traditional and fossil-free options.

A New Era of Green Castings

In June **2022**, **Brakes India** made history as the first supplier to deliver green castings to **Volvo Group**. Now, the trio of Chennai-headquartered auto parts manufacturers—including **Brakes India**, **RML**, and **MEI**—are part of an elite group supplying fossil-free castings to Volvo Trucks. Remarkably, **Volvo** collaborates with about **150 suppliers** from India, with around **25 based in Tamil Nadu**.

The fossil-free castings from RML and MEI are projected to cut down CO2 emissions by a whopping **13,000 tonnes annually**. “Over the past two years, the ‘green castings’ supplied by Brakes India have contributed to a significant reduction of over **100,000 tonnes** of CO2 emissions,” noted **Rajul Khajure**, Lead Supplier Quality Engineer at Volvo Group Truck Purchasing, **Volvo Group India**.

The products manufactured in India aren’t just environmentally friendly; they have also earned the prestigious **GreenCO** and **GreenPro certifications** from the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Green Products & Services Council. This solidifies their commitment to global sustainability standards and compliance with local policies.