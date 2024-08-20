DCM Shriram Launches New Hydrogen Peroxide Plant in Gujarat

DCM Shriram Ltd has launched a new hydrogen peroxide plant in Jhagadia, Gujarat, with a capacity of 52,500 tonnes per year, starting operations on August 19. This facility enhances the company’s chemicals business, adding to its hydrogen production unit. Hydrogen peroxide is utilized in various industries, including bleaching, water treatment, and food processing. DCM Shriram shares fell 0.49% to ₹1,136.90.

DCM Shriram Ltd Unveils New Hydrogen Peroxide Plant in Gujarat

Exciting news from DCM Shriram Ltd! The company has officially launched a brand new hydrogen peroxide plant at its chemical complex located in Jhagadia, nestled in the Bharuch district of Gujarat. This impressive facility, which boasts a production capacity of 52,500 tonnes per annum, started its operations on August 19 at the bright and early hour of 9 AM.

Current Market Performance

As of 10:20 AM today, shares of DCM Shriram Ltd are trading at ₹1,136.90, experiencing a slight dip of ₹5.55 or 0.49 percent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Enhancing the Chemical Portfolio

The new hydrogen peroxide plant is set to complement the company’s existing hydrogen production unit at the complex, marking a significant expansion of its chemical business portfolio. Hydrogen peroxide has a myriad of applications, ranging from its use as a bleaching agent and in water and wastewater treatment, to roles in chemical synthesis, food processing, mining, metallurgy, and various environmental applications.