IIT Madras-Backed Plugzmart Gains ARAI Certification for Indian EV Charger

Plugzmart, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, has received certification from the Automotive Research Association of India for its 60kW DC Fast Charger. This certification confirms the product meets safety and efficiency standards. Founder Vivek Samynathan stated they plan to launch more products to strengthen their market presence and promote domestic manufacturing, reducing reliance on imported technology for EV chargers.

Plugzmart Powers Up with ARAI Certification

In a significant leap for indigenous electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, **Plugzmart**, a start-up incubated at **IIT Madras**, has just received a prestigious certification for its EV charger from the **Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)**, a vital research institute under the **Ministry of Heavy Industries**, Government of India. This milestone marks an exciting chapter not just for Plugzmart, but for the future of EV technology in India.

What’s the Certification All About?

The certification pertains to Plugzmart’s cutting-edge **60kW DC Fast Charger** and its proprietary controller card. This endorsement is a testament to their compliance with India’s rigorous operational safety standards and efficiency norms—an important step for any company in the EV sector.

“Securing the ARAI certification for our **60kW DC fast charger**, especially with our own controller card, is a significant achievement for us,” stated **Vivek Samynathan**, Founder and CEO of Plugzmart. “This milestone not only validates our commitment to quality and safety but also reinforces our position as a leader in the EV charging industry.”

Looking Ahead with New Innovations

Vivek shared his excitement about the road ahead: “We are also planning to launch several exciting new products this financial year, which will further strengthen our market presence. Our goal is to provide end-to-end solutions that not only address the current needs of the electric vehicle sector but also pave the way for future innovations in sustainable energy.”

Plugzmart is currently focused on developing high-speed DC chargers equipped with their advanced controller and **PLC module**. Their vision extends into a future where a diverse range of products in the electric vehicle charging segment is available, with a strong emphasis on integrated software solutions.

The Need for Indigenous Technology

As India’s EV charging technology landscape evolves, it has largely relied on imported solutions, particularly from **China**. The push for indigenous charging technologies is essential for reducing dependency on imports and fostering domestic manufacturing.

In line with the government’s phased manufacturing program, companies in the EV sector are encouraged to prioritize domestic manufacturers. This not only advances technology but also boosts the Indian economy.