Amul Named World’s Strongest Food Brand in Global Ranking

Amul has been recognized as the “strongest food brand in the world” in the latest Food & Drink 2024 report. Previously ranked second, it’s now praised for its strong brand value, which increased to $3.3 billion. With a Brand Strength Index score of 91 out of 100, Amul’s success stems from its cooperative model and effective marketing, dominating the Indian butter and cheese markets.

Amul Shines Bright as the World’s Strongest Food Brand

In a delightful recognition for Indian brands, **Amul** has been crowned the “strongest food brand in the world” according to the recently released Food & Drink 2024 report.

Celebrating a Significant Milestone

**Jayen Mehta**, the managing director of **Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)**, expressed his excitement, stating, “**Amul** has already claimed the title of number one dairy brand globally. However, being acknowledged as the number one strongest food brand is an incredible honor.” It’s worth noting that last year, **Amul** secured the second position in this prestigious category.

A Valuable Recognition

This annual report, showcasing the most valuable and robust brands in food, dairy, and non-alcoholic drinks, is published by **Brand Finance**, a leading brand consultancy. The information comes straight from a statement by **GCMMF**.

Impressive Brand Value Growth

The report revealed that **Amul**’s brand value experienced an impressive growth of 11 percent, now standing at **$3.3 billion**. Furthermore, it achieved a remarkable Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of **91.0 out of 100** with an **AAA+ rating**. This outstanding brand strength is largely due to **Amul**’s exceptional performance in the areas of familiarity, consideration, and recommendations.

Dominance in the Dairy Market

Maintaining its top status, **Amul** remains the strongest dairy brand ranked, boasting an improved BSI score of 91 out of 100.

A Unique Branding Strategy

What sets **Amul** apart is its distinctive branding strategy, which hinges on its cooperative structure and striking marketing campaigns. This approach has firmly established **Amul** as a beloved household name across India. With an impressive **85 percent market share** in the Indian butter sector and **66 percent share** in cheese, **Amul**’s branding initiatives have truly struck a chord with consumers.