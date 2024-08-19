Aprecomm, Indian SaaS Telco Start-Up, Plans Global Expansion

Aprecomm, a telco SaaS start-up, aims to expand into the US, UK, Latin America, and South East Asia within 6-9 months, having already secured customers like Viaero in the US. They plan to enhance local presence and directly engage with sales. Aprecomm uses AI to improve user experience for service providers and holds about 15-20% of India’s broadband market share.

**Aprecomm** Sets Sights on Global Expansion

**Aprecomm**, a budding telco SaaS start-up, is gearing up to make a splash in several international markets, including the **US**, **UK**, **Latin America**, and **South East Asia**, over the next 6 to 9 months. This exciting news comes straight from the mouth of their dynamic CEO and Founder, **Pramod Gummaraj**.

Establishing Stronger Roots

“We’re already enjoying the support of paying customers such as **Viaero** in the **US** and partners in **South East Asia**. Just last week, we welcomed two new customers from **LATAM** into our family,” Gummaraj shared. He highlighted that while they’ve been operating through channel partners to penetrate these markets, the time has come for them to hire direct sales personnel to really boost their growth. “The channel partners allow us to sample the market,” he added.

Local Support: A Game Changer

**Aprecomm** isn’t just stopping there; they’re committed to building a considerable in-country presence in their target territories to provide better support to their local customers. With team members already in the **US**, **UK**, **LATAM**, and **South East Asia**, they are looking to solidify their footprint. The company is particularly eyeing **alternative network (ALTNets)** providers in the **UK**, who are pushing back against established competitors. “We can play a crucial role in helping these ALTNets enhance their customer experience, which is vital for standing out in a crowded marketplace,” said Gummaraj.

A Global Clientele

**Aprecomm** is also making waves with clients like **Mauritius Telecom** across the **EMEA** region, and they work closely with the top three telecom players in the **Philippines**—**Globe Telecom**, **PLDT**, and **Converge**—as well as clients like **Tgaia** in **Japan**.

Market Presence in India

Back home in **India**, **Aprecomm** is collaborating with many of the top 10 internet service providers (ISPs), claiming about 15-20% of the broadband market share. Their solutions are empowering service providers to enhance the internet experience for their subscribers.

“The issues we tackle are not just confined to tier-one or tier-two cities; they resonate across the entirety of India,” Gummaraj explained. While the focus has primarily been on the Indian market in the previous couple of years, the past 12 months have seen a shift towards exploring global arenas.

Innovative Solutions with AI and ML

**Aprecomm** aids service providers by measuring user experience and identifying the factors that impact subscriber satisfaction. “We address crucial questions: How can the network adapt to subscriber needs? Can it auto-heal?” Gummaraj reflected. Their cutting-edge tools utilize **artificial intelligence** and **machine learning** to tackle challenges such as network optimization, customer churn, and improving average revenue per user.

Prominent Partnerships

In the Indian telecom landscape, the company has partnered with top players like **ACT Fibernet**, **Netplus**, **GTPL**, **Excitel**, and **Asianet**. They’ve also aligned themselves with esteemed original equipment manufacturers (OEM) such as **HFCL**, **GX Group**, **Quantum**, **Merku**, **Edgecore**, and **Relay2**, among others.

Recently, **ACT Fibernet** (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.), one of the largest fiber-focused wired broadband ISPs in **India**, made a significant investment in **Aprecomm**, signaling their confidence in the start-up’s vision and potential.