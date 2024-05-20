Q4 Net Profit for Global Health Jumps 25% to ₹127 Crore

In Short:

Global Health, under the Medanta brand, reported a 25% increase in profit after tax to ₹127 crore for the March 2024 quarter. Total income rose to ₹836 crore, up from ₹732 crore a year ago. For the year ending March 31, 2024, net profit increased to ₹478 crore from ₹326 crore in FY23. The company remains focused on providing quality care and expanding bed capacities for growth.

Medanta Hospitals Reports 25% Increase in Profit After Tax

Great news coming in from Medanta Hospitals! The healthcare provider, which is part of Global Health, has reported a significant 25% increase in its consolidated profit after tax for the March 2024 quarter. This means they made a whopping ₹127 crore in profit, up from ₹102 crore in the same period last year.

Strong Financial Performance

Not only did their profit increase, but their total income also saw a rise to ₹836 crore in the fourth quarter compared to ₹732 crore in the year-ago period. For the entire year ending on March 31, 2024, Medanta Hospitals reported a net profit of ₹478 crore, up from ₹326 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Focus on Quality Care

Global Health Group CEO and Director, Pankaj Sahni, attributed this success to their focus on providing the highest quality of care to their patients. He mentioned that this dedication has helped them achieve strong financial results and positioned them well for future growth.

Future Plans

Medanta Hospitals is not resting on its laurels. They are dedicated to executing their core strategy and have plans for upcoming projects. With a focus on expanding bed capacity at existing hospitals and opening new facilities, they are well-positioned for future growth, as stated by Sahni.

Exciting times ahead for Medanta Hospitals as they continue to deliver top-notch healthcare services and drive growth in the healthcare sector!