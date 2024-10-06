NTPC Partners with Assam Forest Department for Awareness Campaign

NTPC partnered with the Assam Forest Department to celebrate Wildlife Week from October 2-8. They organized an awareness program at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, focusing on wildlife conservation for local communities and students. Activities included quizzes and drawing competitions for 160 school kids. NTPC also highlighted their efforts in planting 2.5 lakh trees and conducting an afforestation drive with the Indian Army.

NTPC and Assam Team Up for Wildlife Awareness Week

**NTPC**, the state-run power giant, has made a heartwarming announcement: they’re teaming up with the **Assam Forest Department** to promote a vital cause during Wildlife Week! This annual celebration, held from October 2 to 8, aims to raise awareness and appreciation for our planet’s incredible wildlife.

Exciting Events at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary

In a collaborative effort, **NTPC’s Bongaigaon unit** worked alongside the Divisional Forest Office (DFO) in **Kokrajhar district** to execute a day-long awareness program this past Saturday. The event took place at the stunning **Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary**, nestled in the picturesque **Choraikhola Forest Range**.

The goal? To enlighten local communities, students, and villagers about the critical need for wildlife conservation, while showcasing the vital role that **Chakrashila Sanctuary** plays in preserving the region’s unique biodiversity.

Fun and Learning: A Day of Activities

During the event, a variety of competitions were held, including quizzes and drawing contests, engaging around 160 school students. These activities were designed to spark interest in environmental preservation and wildlife conservation—educating young minds in an enjoyable way!

Words from the Leadership

The Head of Project at NTPC Bongaigaon, **Akhilesh Singh**, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting the company’s efforts beyond just awareness. He mentioned that NTPC has successfully planted a remarkable 2.5 lakh trees in the area as part of its commitment to sustainable development.

“These initiatives not only benefit the environment,” Singh stated, “but also help weave stronger ties between our organization and local communities through meaningful actions.”

Recent Environmental Efforts

In addition to the awareness campaign, NTPC Bongaigaon recently joined forces with the **Indian Army** to plant an impressive 62,000 saplings within the **Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary**. This sanctuary, spanning 45.57 sq km, is located across **Kokrajhar** and **Dhubri districts** and is celebrated for being home to the endangered **golden langur**, making it the second protected habitat for this remarkable species in India.

Visitors to the sanctuary can delight in spotting a diverse array of wildlife including 119 species of birds, various mammals, 23 species of reptiles, and over 40 species of butterflies.