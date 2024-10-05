Swiggy Unveils ‘XL’ Fleet for Bulk Orders Ahead of IPO Launch

Swiggy has launched its new ‘XL’ delivery fleet for large orders, officially debuting on Saturday in Gurugram. Coinciding with local elections, the fleet delivered 3,500 meals to polling officials free of charge. Additionally, Swiggy introduced a 10-minute meal service called ‘Bolt’ in select cities, aiming to enhance bulk order delivery during festive gatherings and expand its reach in the food sector.

Swiggy Unveils Its Exciting New ‘XL’ Fleet for Large Orders

This past Saturday, the much-anticipated food tech platform, Swiggy, made a big splash by officially launching its bulk order fleet, aptly named Swiggy XL. This new addition is specifically designed to cater to large orders all at once, making group ordering a breeze.

New Service Launches alongside ‘Bolt’

The unveiling of the XL fleet coincided perfectly with the news that Swiggy has rolled out its speedy 10-minute meals and beverage delivery service, known as Bolt, which is currently available in select cities.

A Special Launch Event

After successfully piloting the large order fleet over the past few weeks, the official launch took place in Gurugram—notably, the same day as the Haryana Assembly elections.

To mark this momentous occasion, the Swiggy XL electric vehicle fleet delivered an impressive 3,500 meals to electoral officials across more than 580 polling booths in the Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies. Remarkably, this service was offered at no cost to the District Administration, showcasing Swiggy’s commitment to community support.

Boosting the Food & Beverage Sector

Sidharth Bhakoo, the National Business Head of Swiggy Food Marketplace, expressed confidence that food delivery services are significantly contributing to the expansion of the Food and Beverage sector in India. According to him, Swiggy’s initiatives are playing a vital role in creating new opportunities for consumers and supplying a wider variety of options.

He emphasized the joy that comes with food, stating, “Food is also very closely associated with conviviality and mirth. We are witnessing a growing demand for bulk orders as friends and families come together. The festive season is perhaps the perfect time to introduce this service; with celebrations and joy in the air, Swiggy XL ensures that parties and gatherings happen without a hitch.”

Looking ahead, Bhakoo indicated that the Swiggy XL service will soon be branching out to additional cities, bringing this exhilarating new experience to even more customers.

The Power of the XL Fleet

On launch weekend, a fleet of 20 Swiggy XL EVs made their mark by delivering meals for three occasions: dinner on Friday, October 4th, and breakfast and lunch on Saturday, October 5th.