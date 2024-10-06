Ola’s Bhavish Agarwal Responds to Kunal Kamra’s Criticism of EV Service

Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra clashed on social media over the after-sales service of Ola’s electric scooters. Kamra criticized the service with a photo of waiting scooters, prompting Agarwal to challenge him to help improve it, while mocking Kamra’s comedy career. Kamra urged Agarwal to refund unhappy customers, highlighting the service issues faced by users.

Collision of Opinions: **Ola**’s Bhavish Agarwal vs **Kunal Kamra**

This past Sunday, social media erupted into a lively exchange as **Ola**’s founder, **Bhavish Agarwal**, found himself in a heated debate with stand-up comedian **Kunal Kamra** on platform X. The discussion revolved around the company’s after-sales service and the quality of its electric scooters.

It All Started with a Post

The sparks flew when Kamra reacted to a post by Agarwal, which showcased a picture of **Ola**’s impressive gigafactory. In response, Kamra shared an image of numerous **Ola Electric** scooters lined up, seemingly waiting for service. He raised concerns about the potential implications for Indian consumers, particularly highlighting the significance of two-wheelers for daily wage workers.

“Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers’ lifeline…”

Responses Fly Fast and Furious

Kamra didn’t hold back, expressing his concern for Indian consumer rights directly to Agarwal. He tagged **Nitin Gadkari**, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, questioning whether this dilemma reflects how Indians will adapt to using electric vehicles, and also reached out to the **Department of Consumer Affairs** for clarity.

“Anyone who has an issue with **OLA Electric**, leave your story below tagging all…”

In typical fashion, Agarwal responded sharply: “Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll pay you more than you’ve earned from this paid tweet or your failed comedy career.” He added that they are rapidly expanding their service network and addressing backlogs.

The Back-and-Forth Intensifies

Kamra, undeterred by the jibe, shared a clip from one of his comedy shows where the audience was clearly enjoying themselves. He described Agarwal as “arrogant and substandard,” showcasing the humor that he’s known for.

“Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam hai. I will pay better than your flop shows pay you.”

As the back-and-forth continued, Kamra threw down the gauntlet, challenging Agarwal to offer a total refund to anyone who wanted to return their **Ola EV** within the past four months. His argument? It’s about accountability for the people who rely on these scooters to get to work.

Customers Weigh In

“Show your customers that you truly care,” Kamra asserted.

Agarwal did not hold back either, stating that **Ola** has numerous programs in place for customers experiencing service delays. “If you were genuine, you would have known. Come and do some real work rather than armchair criticism,” he shot back.

As the debate unfolded, a number of **Ola Electric** customers joined the fray, voicing their concerns about service quality and urging Agarwal to step up and address their grievances directly.

“We have enough programs for our customers if they face service delays…”

This exchange not only shines a light on the ongoing issues within **Ola** but also highlights the passionate voices ready to hold companies accountable in the ever-evolving landscape of electric mobility.