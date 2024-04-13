Miraj Entertainment partners with IMAX for expansion in India

In Short:

Miraj Entertainment Ltd partners with IMAX Corporation to bring IMAX experience to India

Miraj Entertainment Ltd has exciting news to share! They have officially announced a partnership with the renowned IMAX Corporation. The collaboration entails the installation of three new IMAX with Laser systems at key locations across India. This means that movie buffs in India can look forward to a truly immersive cinematic experience like never before.

Expanding the IMAX footprint

As part of this agreement, Miraj Cinemas will be adding three new IMAX systems to key locations across India. One of these locations includes Mumbai, with a grand opening scheduled for 2024. Another location is Jaipur, where another IMAX system will be set up. This move is in line with IMAX’s strategy to cater to the growing demand for premium movie experiences in the Indian market.

Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Last year, we delivered record-breaking results in India—driven by a mix of Hollywood and Indian blockbusters—and we’re excited to expand our footprint in the market as the appetite for premium experiences continues to surge.”

Thrilled to bring IMAX with Laser to Indian audiences

Amit Sharma, Managing Director of Miraj Entertainment Limited, shared his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “IMAX is the most immersive cinematic experience in the world, and we are thrilled to join forces with them to bring IMAX with Laser to our venues in India. At Miraj, we know our audiences want larger-than-life movie experiences, and we look forward to partnering with IMAX to bring The IMAX Experience to new locations in the country, including non-metro cities.”

Popularity of IMAX in India

It’s clear that moviegoers in India have a growing appetite for IMAX experiences. Hits like Oppenheimer and Avatar: The Way of Water have been huge successes in IMAX format. Even Indian language films like K.G.F: Chapter 2, Jawan, and Pathaan have made it to the list of top-grossing titles in the country, highlighting the popularity of IMAX technology.

This partnership between Miraj Entertainment Ltd and IMAX Corporation promises to bring the magic of IMAX to more audiences across India, making movie-watching an unforgettable and larger-than-life experience!