FEFKA demands compensation for South producers due to PVR’s refusal to screen Malayalam films

In Short:

FEFKA announced that no Malayalam films will be shown at PVR-owned theatres until producers are compensated for losses due to the multiplex not showing their movies. This decision was taken due to a dispute over VPF charges. Producers like Vineeth Sreenivasan support this move, stating it affects all in the industry. PVR’s actions have caused financial loss and pressure on Malayalam cinema.

Malayalam Film Industry Boycotts PVR Theatres

Breaking news from the heart of Kerala’s film industry – the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has taken a bold stand against PVR-owned screens and theatres. No more Malayalam films will grace the big screens of PVR until they compensate producers for their losses.

A Stand for Justice

FEFKA general secretary Unnikrishnan B, along with renowned producers like Blessy Ipe Thomas and Vineeth Sreenivasan, made this announcement at a press conference. The reason behind this decision? An ongoing dispute over the virtual print fee (VPF) charged by PVR.

Unnikrishnan explained that in response to the dispute, PVR decided not to show any Malayalam films across India. This move has not only caused financial losses but also mental pressure on producers. He emphasized that this boycott is not just about money, but it’s about the pride of Malayalam cinema and its people.

Unity for Change

Vineeth Sreenivasan highlighted that this issue doesn’t just affect producers, but every artist in the Malayalam film industry. It’s a matter of standing up for what’s right and ensuring justice for all those involved.

The producers’ association has pledged their support, and until PVR compensates the producers for their losses, no Malayalam films will be screened in any PVR theatre or screen. This is a powerful message of unity and integrity from the Malayalam film industry.

Let’s hope for a swift resolution so that the love for Malayalam cinema can once again shine on the screens of PVR theatres across the nation!