Glenmark USA recalls 6,528 bottles of blood pressure medication

Recall of High Blood Pressure Medication by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a leading drug firm based in Mumbai, is recalling 6,528 bottles of a medication used to treat high blood pressure in the American market. This recall is due to failed dissolution specifications, as reported by the US health regulator.

Details of the Recall

The affected lot of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules, produced in India, is being recalled by the US-based arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, located in New Jersey. The recall was initiated after an Out of Specification (OOS) result was reported in a test of dissolution at the 12th month time point in a long-term stability study.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals initiated a Class II recall of the drug across the US on March 26 this year. According to the USFDA, a Class II recall is necessary when the use of a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.

Impact of the Recall

India, being the largest supplier of generic medicines globally, manufactures around 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories. Products from India are shipped to over 200 countries, including Japan, Australia, West Europe, and the US.

India also boasts the highest number of USFDA-compliant companies with plants outside of the US, ensuring high-quality standards in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

