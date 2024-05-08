L&T reports ₹4,396 crore profit in Q4, up 10%

In Short:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) saw a 10% increase in net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, reaching ₹4,396 crore. Total revenue grew by 15% to ₹58,335 crore. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹28 per share. The order book stands at ₹4,75,809 crore, with infrastructure driving growth. The company plans to focus on completing ongoing projects in the upcoming years.

L&T Reports Strong Financial Performance

In some exciting news, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a fantastic 10% increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024. This means they raked in ₹4,396 crore, compared to ₹3,986 crore in the same quarter last year. Talk about growth!

Revenue Growth and Dividends

Not stopping there, L&T also saw a total revenue from operations jump by 15%, reaching an impressive ₹58,335 crore in March. Looks like their hard work is paying off! They’ve even announced a final dividend of ₹28 per share for the financial year 2023-24, on top of a special dividend of ₹6 per share paid last August. It’s raining money at L&T!

Words from the Top

According to SN Subrahmanyan, MD & CEO of L&T, “The year has concluded on a very strong note for us. We have secured order inflows of more than ₹3-lakh crore and an order book of around ₹4.75-lakh crore.” Looks like they’ve got big plans for the future!

Order Book Overview

The consolidated order book stands tall at ₹4,75,809 crore as of March 31, 2024. International orders make up a solid 38% share of this impressive number. The loan book is also looking healthy at ₹85,565 crore. Keep it up, L&T!

Segment Performance

When it comes to infrastructure, L&T saw an order inflow of ₹1,42,589 crore, marking a 22% growth year-on-year. The energy segment also didn’t disappoint with a 48% increase in order inflow. Looks like L&T is firing on all cylinders!

Exciting times ahead as L&T gears up for the future. According to R Shankar Raman, Chief Financial Officer of L&T, “The order inflow in Q1 and Q2 of FY25 will be muted, but we are focusing on major projects like the Hyderabad metro and the Ram Mandir construction. The bullet train works are also on track for completion by FY27.” The future looks bright for L&T!