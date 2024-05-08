trackNOW secures seed funding for fleet management platform

In Short:

trackNOW, a fleet management and tracking solution company, secured seed funding from GI Ventures and BluSmart co-founder Anmol Jaggi as lead investors. The company aims to grow its already profitable business and improve product development. Founded by Pooja and Suyash Khemka, trackNOW offers a mobile app for vehicle tracking on both Android and iOS platforms. GI Ventures focuses on early-stage investments and BluSmart is an all-electric mobility platform.

Exciting News from trackNOW!

Great news for all the fans of efficient fleet management and telematics tracking – trackNOW has just secured a seed fund from GI Ventures and BluSmart co-founder Anmol Jaggi! While the exact amount remains undisclosed, this investment is set to take trackNOW to new heights.

Empowering Its Growth

trackNOW is on a mission to supercharge its already profitable business and innovate on its products. The company is looking to bolster its research and development efforts to bring even more cutting-edge solutions to the market.

A Driving Force in Telematics

Founded by Pooja Khemka and Suyash Khemka, trackNOW is dedicated to streamlining processes and reducing costs across various industries. Its mobile application offers real-time vehicle tracking on both Android and iOS platforms, making it a game-changer for businesses.

Excitement Over the Investment

Pooja Khemka expressed her excitement about the new investors, GI Ventures and Anmol Jaggi. Their support is seen as a pivotal moment for trackNOW, enabling the company to speed up its expansion plans and enhance its product offerings.

About the Investors

GI Ventures specializes in backing early-stage and growth companies, ensuring that trackNOW has the right partners on board. On the other hand, BluSmart, co-founded by Anmol Singh Jaggi, Puneet Singh Jaggi, and Punit K Goyal, is renowned for its all-electric smart mobility platform.

(With insights from BL intern Nivasini Azagappan)