Lauren Bloomer to lead international expansion at Good Glamm Group

Lauren Bloomer has been appointed as President – International of the Good Glamm Group, and will also join the Board of Directors of Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams. With 23 years of experience in beauty and consumer goods, Lauren will lead the international growth of Good Glamm Group. Her experience includes leading Becca Cosmetics and working at Estee Lauder Companies. The company is preparing for an IPO in 2025 and is undergoing restructuring.

Good Glamm Group Appoints Lauren Bloomer as President – International

Exciting news alert! The Content to commerce platform, The Good Glamm Group, has just announced the appointment of Lauren Bloomer as President – International, Good Glamm Group. But wait, there’s more! Lauren will also be joining the Board of Directors of Wyn Beauty by Serena Williams as the representative for the Good Glamm Group.

A Beauty Industry Veteran

With a whopping 23 years of experience in the beauty and consumer goods industries, Lauren is ready to take on her new role with gusto. She will be leading the charge in the Good Glamm Group’s international growth and expansion, bringing her expertise and strategic vision to the table.

Prior to this, Lauren has made her mark at Becca Cosmetics and has also served as a veteran at Estee Lauder Companies, holding key global marketing roles at Clinique and Estee Lauder. Her background also includes brand management and strategy positions at The Clorox Company and The Boston Consulting Group, where she focused on brand building and market activation.

Exciting Times Ahead

Lauren herself is thrilled to be joining the Good Glamm Group, expressing her excitement about working with the talented team and advancing the company’s vision to establish itself as a global beauty powerhouse. She shares a passion for innovation and excellence, making her a perfect fit for the role.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the Good Glamm Group, as the company gears up for its IPO in 2025 and undergoes company-wide restructuring. Despite facing challenges like top-level exits and legal notices, the company is focused on driving growth and success in the beauty industry.

Words from the Founder

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder of Good Glamm Group, is confident in Lauren’s abilities to lead the company’s global expansion. He praises her extensive experience and track record in the beauty industry, highlighting her strategic insight and dynamic leadership as invaluable assets to the team.